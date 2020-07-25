Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan presented with dividend cheque by Agro Corporation

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan was presented with a dividend cheque of Rs. 2 crore 64 lakh 85 thousand 618 by the Agro Industries Corporation at Mantralaya. The Minister of State for Horticulture and Food Processing (Independent Charge) Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha presented the cheque of dividend on behalf of the MP State Agro Industries Development Corporation. The total paid-up equity share capital of this undertaking of the State Government is Rs. 3 crore 29 lakh 49 thousand 800.

The share amount of the state government in this is Rs. 2 crore 9 lakh 49 thousand 800 and Rs. One crore 20 lakh is the share amount of the Government of India. The corporation has conducted a business of Rs. 966.68 crore in the year 2017-18. Payment of dividend is being made constantly by the Agro Corporation to the State Government. Along with this, the total payment of loan obtained from the state government and interest has also been made in the past. As of 2017-18, the cumulative profit of the Agro Corporation is Rs. 188.26 crore. The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was also apprised of the corporation’s activities on this occasion.

Those who present on the occasion include Principal Secretary Horticulture and Food Processing Smt. Kalpana Shrivastava and Managing Director MP State Agro Industries Corporation Shri Shrikant Banoth.

