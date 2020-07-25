CM Chouhan views presentation of action plan of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal :Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a roadmap for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh is being prepared in order to realize Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mantra of Atmanirbhar Bharat, which will be put before the people of the state on August 15. Under this, those areas are being identified in which Madhya Pradesh can emerge like a leader. One special characteristic of each district of the state will be identified as well as developed and efforts will be made to globalize it. “Local to Vocal” will be made through self-help groups and small, cottage industries.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was watching the presentation of the action plan of “Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh” under Atmanirbhar Bharat at Mantralaya. This presentation has been prepared on the basis of suggestions received from various districts of the state. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Rajesh Rajoura, Principal Secretary Shri Ashok Shah, Shri Manish Rastogi, Secretary Shri M. Selvendran and other officers were present at the meeting.

Availability of raw materials and local resource based enterprises

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that one of the main points of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh scheme will be to promote small and cottage industries based on locally available raw materials and resources. Self-help groups will play an important role in this work. The activities of self-help groups will play a significant role in giving each district a distinct identity.

Farmers will be inspired to plant sapling on private land

Farmers will be inspired to plant saplings on their private land. A simple process will be made to cut the teak and other trees planted by the farmers in their fields. Chief Secretary Shri Bains said that afforestation will be promoted through private efforts in the state.

Garment industry to be encouraged

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that garment industry will be promoted in Madhya Pradesh more and more as employment potential in it is very high. Various facilities will be provided to the investors by the government for setting up the garment industry.

Adopt aggressive approach in food processing

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that aggressive approach will be adopted for processing, grading, packaging etc. of crops with surplus production in the state. Food processing will be encouraged more and more in Madhya Pradesh.

One Nation – One Market

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that full efforts will be made to cherish Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s concept of “One Nation-One Market” in Madhya Pradesh. This will enable the farmers to get maximum value of their crop.

Fully equipped schools should be opened

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that schools that are fully equipped to provide quality education in every village of the state will be opened at such places from where students from villages within a radius of 20-25 km can come to pursue study. Good transport facility will be provided.

Policy to be made for C.S.R. fund

The Chief Minister said that a policy will be formulated to attract CSR funds and implement it in a planned manner under Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

Arrangement of cashless medical treatment

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that arrangement for cashless system will be made by effectively implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state.

Webinars to be organized with experts

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that he will soon be organizing webinars with subject experts from different fields in the process of making a road map of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. Important suggestions received will be included in the roadmap.

Key suggestions received in context to Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh

Sectors in which Madhya Pradesh could emerge as a leader should be identified and analyzed.

Under One District-One Identity, one product should be identified for each district and efforts should be made to bring it at world level.

Such items and services should be selected, which can be produced in decentralized manner and their marketing becomes possible by centralized agency.

Items produced by self-help groups, cottage industries and MSMEs should be linked to e-commerce system.

Livelihood based on natural resources of the state should be encouraged in state.

Along with promotion of bamboo production, bamboo based industries should be promoted.

Commercial use of traditional knowledge should be promoted by conducting research and documentation of traditional knowledge to strengthen livelihood of local community.

Industries which help in generating high employment like garment and food processing etc. should be promoted.

In order to make farming a profitable occupation, arrangement should be made for proper management of surplus agriculture produce, crop diversification, promotion of traditional farming like Kodo-Kutki and organic farming, inputs supply to farmers through strong FPOs and marketing.

Work should be undertaken in the direction of concept of One Nation-One Market.

Construction of Elevated Express Way, keeping in view the difficulties because of land and Forest area.

Starting large and fully equipped schools with convenient transportation facility for children.

In health services, besides treatment, work should be carried out for prevention of diseases.

Disability certificates with digital signature can be issued by the Medical Board on the same day.

Provision should be made to receive system generated learning license the same day after submitting online application for learning license and along with this, binding to visit RTO office should be abolished.

Local bodies can be entrusted with power to directly issue birth/death certificates by abolishing the binding of order of tehsildar from tehsil by the department for issuing birth/death certificate.

A portal should be prepared for uploading all standing circulars of all departments.

At present, E-Daksh centres are used for the training of only government employees, these centres can be used for skill development of students of class 11th and 12th of the districts.

A separate portal should be developed for land, acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation to help in constant monitoring of progress of land acquisition projects and their review. This step will bring transparency in award process. Detail information and documents related to all land acquisition projects done in the past in various districts of the state can be made available on this portal.

Simplification of process of online applications in self-employment schemes like Mukhya Mantri Swa-Rozgar Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Yuva Udyami Yojana is must and it should also be made available on mobile app.

Under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, registration of girls should be done on the basis of Aadhar number of mother/father to avoid repetition of application.

In order to attract CSR Fund, companies should be encouraged for participation by preparing more and more public utility projects.

Exemption of 6 six months can be given in the period of repayment of installments of loans given to members of self-help groups to inspire them for economic activities.

Digitization of BPL card should be done. Verification of BPL applications should be linked to Fasal Girdavari application (in which area of all farmers is filled) to identify ineligible people.

Related

comments