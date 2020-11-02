M.P. Mishra takes over as Director (Projects & Technical) of NALCO

Bhubaneswar: Manasa Prasad Mishra, has taken over as the new Director (Projects & Technical) of the Navratna CPSE National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO). Prior to the present assignment, Shri Mishra was serving in the Company as Executive Director of Smelter and Power Complex at Angul.

After graduating in Mechanical Engineering from UCE Burla (now Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology), Shri Mishra began his career in NALCO as Graduate Engineer Trainee in 1984.

During his long service association of more than three decades with NALCO, Shri Mishra has served in various capacities in Production and Business development and has contributed significantly in execution of various projects and plant operations, before his elevation as Executive Director (S&P) in April 2019.

With Shri Manasa Prasad Mishra joining as Director (P & T), NALCO’s Board of Directors has been further strengthened.

