L&T, Komatsu & Scania showcase Biofuel compatible equipment at EXCON

Mumbai : Larsen & Toubro, Komatsu India and Scania India have put together an impressive display at Excon 2021 to showcase their technological strengths and service capabilities and reaffirm their strong commitment to sustainability.

Honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj Bommai, and General V K Singh, Honourable Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways & Civil Aviation, Government of India, inaugurated the L&T Pavilion at CII Excon on Tuesday.

Four new environment-friendly, B20-biodiesel ready, hydraulic excavators – Komatsu PC205-10MO Hydraulic Excavator, Komatsu PC500LC-10R Hydraulic Excavator, Komatsu PC210LC-10M0 Super Long Front and Komatsu GD535-6 Motor Grader – were launched on the occasion graced by a gathering of customers, finance partners, and company delegates to address the emerging needs and technology requirements.

Sustainable Technology is the focus at Komatsu, Scania and L&T. As part of our initiative to introduce sustainable technologies; all these machines have been designed to run on B20 Biodiesel. These equipment deliver the same power and productivity when they consume alternate energy but save fossil fuel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

These new models incorporate Komatsu’s cutting-edge technology and have been specially developed to suit tough Indian applications and conditions. The new high-performance Hydraulic Excavators have generated tremendous interest among buyers and have been lauded for introducing highly productive machines.

The show has Komatsu, Scania and L&T displaying 18 machines and eight special attachments, making it one of the most comprehensive displays of Construction, Earthmoving and Road Machinery. Additionally, Genuine Spares, Lubes, Sand Plants, Aggregate Crushing Plants and Special attachments from Movax, Rammer, Kemroc, Komatsu and L&T were showcased. Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Initiative, a new range of CEV-IV emission compliant Road Machinery manufactured by L&T has also been made a part of the display.

Komatsu machines are digitalised and equipped with KOMTRAX tracking systems that enable users to monitor equipment health and increase efficiency. The stall has an audio-visual room for customers to experience the depth of Komtrax reports and understand its benefits.

The senior management has led the participation at the Excon show, namely, Mr Y. Fujii, Managing Director, KIPL, Mr Johan Schlyter, Managing Director, Scania CV India Pvt. Ltd and Mr Arvind K. Garg, Executive Vice-President & Head, Construction & Mining Machinery, L&T.

L&T’s Construction & Mining Machinery business has also won CII’s “Women Building India- Special Initiative” award. L&T is an advocate of women’s empowerment and follows a work culture of comprehensive inclusiveness. As part of the gender inclusiveness program, L&T has trained and deployed women at L&T workshops, where they support machines operated by our customers and have broken into a male-dominated bastion.