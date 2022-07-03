Lt Governor announces Rs 5 lakh cash reward to brave villagers of Reasi for apprehending two most-wanted Terrorists

SRINAGAR : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today announced Rs 5 lakh cash reward to villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi for displaying great courage and bravery in apprehending two most-wanted terrorists.

“I salute the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi, who apprehended two most-wanted terrorists. Such determination by common man shows end of terrorism is not far away. UT Government to extend Rs. 5 Lakh cash reward to villagers for gallant act against terrorists and terrorism”, said the Lt Governor.

It is pertinent to mention that villagers of Tukson Dhok showed extreme courage in apprehending two most wanted terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba who had reached that area to take shelter after continuing counter-terror operation by Police and Army. They have been identified as Talib Hussain of Rajouri and Faisal Ahmed Dar of Pulwama. Two AK rifles, 7 Grenades, a Pistol and a huge quantity of ammunition were recovered from their possession