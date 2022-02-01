Low sectoral allocation in Union Budget could hamper inclusive growth: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Low sectoral allocation in Union Budget could hamper inclusive growth says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Focus of budget on tech & infra led growth will have positive impact. Budget has not addressed price rise being faced by people.

Genuine demands of Odisha on rural housing neglected, but the same is considered for other States says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Budget2022.

Sectoral allocation slashed in critical sectors like agriculture & farmers’ welfare, higher education, rural development & women-child development. This could hamper inclusive growth.

Reduction in MGNREGS in pandemic situation will not help the poor says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Budget2022.