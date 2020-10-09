Low pressure area over north Andaman Sea & adjoining east central Bay of Bengal

Adverse weather likely over Andaman Sea, south & central Bay of Bengal during 9th – 12th October and over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, interior Karnataka and adjoining Maharashtra during 11th & 12th October 2020

New Delhi: According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

A Low Pressure area has formed over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood in the early morning of today the 09th October 2020. It lay over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal in the morning (0830 hrs IST) of today, the 09th October 2020. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards & intensify into a Depression over central Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, the 10th October 2020.

Further moving west-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh coast as a Depression during 12th October 2020, morning.

Under its influence, the following adverse weather is likely over Andaman Sea, south & central Bay of Bengal during 9th – 12th October and over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, interior Karnataka and adjoining Maharashtra during 11th & 12th October 2020.

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall warning

Rainfall (over Andaman & Nicobar Islands)

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy (6.5-12 cm) rainfall at isolated places would occur over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 9th and 10th October.

Rainfall (over peninsular India & coastal Odisha)

Light to moderate rainfall at many places likely to occur over Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka and Marathwada with heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and interior Karnataka on 10th October 2020.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places likely to occur over coastal Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathwada and Vidarbha with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior Karnataka, Marathwada and Vidarbha on 11th & 12th October 2020.

(ii) Wind warning

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph would prevail over Andaman Islands, Andaman Sea and adjoining East central Bay of Bengal on 9th October; 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over westcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha- Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts from 11th October early hours till the forenoon of 12th October 2020.

Along with this, squally winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph are also likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar from 11th October early hours till the forenoon of 12th October 2020.

(iii) Sea condition

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Andaman Sea & adjoining East central Bay of Bengal on 9th and 10th October; over westcentral & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha- Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts and over Gulf of Mannar from 11th October early hours till the forenoon of 12th October 2020.

(iv) Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into: Andaman Sea & East central Bay of Bengal on 9th and 10th October; westcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha- Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts and over Gulf of Mannar from 11th October early hours till the forenoon of 12th October 2020.

Fishermen out at Sea over the Bay of Bengal are advised to return to the coasts.

Kindly visit www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in and www.mausam.imd.gov.in for updates on the system.

