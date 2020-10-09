DRDO successfully flight tests Indigenously Developed Anti Radiation Missile (RUDRAM)

New Delhi: New generation Anti Radiation Missile (RUDRAM) was successfully Flight tested today onto a radiation target located on Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. The missile was launched from SU-30 Mk1 fighter aircraft.

The RUDRAM is first indigenous anti-radiation missile of the country for Indian Air Force (IAF), being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile is integrated on SU-30 Mk1 fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions. It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy.

The Passive Homing Head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed. The missile is a potent weapon for IAF for Suppression of Enemy Air Defence effectively from large stand-off ranges.

With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long range air launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy Radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets.

