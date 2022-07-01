Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Celebrated in Bengaluru

Bengaluru : The Annual Rath Yatra Festival was celebrated in Bengaluru with much fanfare and Festive fervour. Commencing from the wee hours of the day, the religious rituals like Mangala Arati, Abakash, Mailam, worshipping Sun, praying Gatekeepers and Sahanamela were performed at the main Jagannath Temple of the city situated at Agara. Since the Rath Yatra has been celebrated offline after two years of Corona interruptions, unusual enthusiasm and enchantments were marked among the devotees during the occasion.

The Dhadi Pahandi of all four Deities were started 12.15 p.m. in afternoon. Lord Sudarshan, Lord Balabhadra, Godess Subhadra and Lord Jagannath were taken in a procession from the Anasara room to the 28 feet high immaculately decorated colourful chariot stationed in front of the Temple. Trustee of the temple Sitikantha Sadhangi did the traditional job of Cherrapahanra. At about 2.30 P.M. in the afternoon the pulling of the chariot started with the playing of Ghanta, Kartala, Mrudanga, Jhanja and chanting of Jai Jagannath slogans by the strong crowd of around 25,000 viewers.

The distinguished Guests graced the Rath Yatra Festival this year include Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S. Bommai, M.P. of Central Bengaluru P.C.Mohan, State Minister Arvind Limbavali and M.L.A. M. Satish Reddy. The entire arrangements of the Festival were conducted smoothly by the Trustees and Members of Temple Management Committee like Nihar Samantara, Dr. Pratap Pani, Kamakhya Panda, Justice J.P.Udgata, HaraPrasad Mohapatra, Manoj Patra and Punyashloka Khuntia.