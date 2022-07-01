INS KOCHI VISITS SAFAGA, EGYPT

New Delhi : INS Kochi, Mission Deployed in the Red Sea visited Port Safaga, Egypt from 28 – 30 Jun 22.

During the ship’s visit, Rear Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF), along with Captain Himadri Bose, Commanding Officer, INS Kochi, called on Rear Admiral Mohamed Nabil Ibrahim Ahmed, Base Commander of Safaga Naval Base, Egyptian Navy. His Excellency Mr. Ajit Gupte, Ambassador of India to Egypt, also met Rear Admiral Sameer Saxena, FOCWF onboard INS Kochi.

Engagements between Indian Navy and Egyptian Navy personnel included a friendly football match at the Red Sea Navy Base, where RAdm Mohammed Nabil Ibrahim Ahmed, was the Chief Guest. Personnel from both the navies also carried out ship visits.

On her departure from Safaga on 30 June 22, INS Kochi participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the Egyptian Navy ships ENS Al Zubair and ENS Abu Ubadah (Lurssen Class Offshore Patrol Boats). The exercise comprised of Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills, communication exercise, flag hoist drills and operational manoeuvres including ceremonial steampast.