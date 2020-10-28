Livpure launches World’s 1st RO Water Purifier with 70% water recovery

New Delhi: A frontrunner in delivering a healthy and sustainable living, Livpure has rolled yet another futuristic range that is a big breakthrough in RO (Reverse Osmosis) based water purifiers. According to Asian Development Bank’s forecast, by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50 percent. Livpure has launched various campaigns in the past like #CuttingPaani and #RiversInABottle to spread awareness about water conservation. Livpure’s latest RO will deliver 70% water recovery against 25 to 30% recovery available from the existing ROs. This will save around 20,000 liters of water per household per year, thereby contributing in a big way in conserving water in India and across many countries in the world.

Livpure has launched Zinger and Platino+ Copper, which delivers 70% water recovery and offers great value for money for consumers. The brand has also introduced Magna, the premium model which delivers 80% recovery and is available within select markets and channels. The product will soon be launched nationally. The company has applied for the patent for this invention of delivering High Water recovery.

Speaking on the launch, Navneet Kapoor, Chairman and Managing Director, Livpure said, “Water scarcity is one of the biggest challenges across the world, and more importantly in India. We started investing to solve low recovery issue associated with RO based water purifiers 4 years back. Livpure has been sponsoring many Innovation projects in Israel since 2017 through the India Israel Innovation Bridge supported by both Governments .This has helped us develop ROs that improve water recovery and are also most suitable for Indian water conditions. Livpure has constantly invested in R&D to deliver innovative products for Indian Consumer. We at Livpure are quite excited that in addition to many firsts in ensuring Sampoorna Suraksha through smart and innovative products, we will now be empowering consumers to contribute significantly in water conservation.

