Bhubaneswar: Senior Leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar meets BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik, 5T Chairman VK Pandian .

Senior leader and Odisha BJP vice-president Lekhashree Samantsinghar on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Soon after announcing her resignation from BJP in the morning, Samansinghar joined the ruling BJD at a function held at Bhubaneswar before noon today.