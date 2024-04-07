RECPDCL Hands Over Meerut Shamli Power Transmission SPV to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited

Gurugram : REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited — the Maharatna CPSU under the aegis of Ministry of Power & a leading NBFC, handed over its project specific SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) – Meerut Shamli Power Transmission Limited formed for “Construction of Meerut (765 kV) – Shamli 400 kV D/C Line” in the state of Uttar Pradesh to M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited.

M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) had emerged as the successful bidder in the Tariff-based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process conducted by RECPDCL for the intra-state transmission project of Govt. of Uttar Pradesh.

RECPDCL acted as the Bid Process Coordinator on behalf of Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited.

The SPV was handed over to MEIL in presence of Shri Satybaan Sahoo, General Manager (Engg.), RECPDCL and other officials from RECPDCL & UPPTCL.