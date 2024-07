Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik Writes to CM Mohan Majhi on the Adapa Pahandi mishap. The former CM in his letter says the manner in which Bada Thakura fell on the “Charamala” during “Pahandi” was quite heart-wrenching & the incident has hurt many “Jagannath premis”

The casual comments by few ministers have further pained the devotees of Lord Jagannath, says the LoP. LoP has requested CM to take personal responsibility to ensure that such an incident is not repeated in future