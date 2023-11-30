Last day to participate in TP Odisha discoms’ ‘Oh My Beautiful Odisha’ Photography Contest

Bhubaneswar, November 29, 2023: Tata Power led Odisha discoms, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha government, organised ‘Oh My Beautiful Odisha’ photography contest receives an overwhelming response with over 4000 entries from participants from all walks of life including aspiring photographers, students, nature enthusiasts etc.. The contest is a unique initiative to celebrate and promote the rich and diverse beauty of Odisha, inviting photographers from all walks of life to participate and exhibit their talent, with prizes up to ₹1,80,000/- on the offer.



The contest is open till Thursday, November 30, 2023, and invites participants to submit their original and unpublished photographs that capture the essence of Odisha. The top 12 entries will be selected by a panel of eminent judges and will be featured in the Tata Power Odisha Calendar 2024. 12 winners will also receive cash prizes, along with certificates and recognition at a grand ceremony.



Terms and conditions to participate:



Upload your entries to shorturl.at/FT378 , ensuring that your phone number is used as the file name. Alternatively, you can email your entries to photocontest.tpodisha@tatapower.com , along with your name, mobile number and city.

Please note that the file size of your entries must not exceed 10MB (minimum 2 MB)

3. Pictures must be original, unpublished works that do not contain, incorporate or otherwise use any content, material or element that is owned by a third party or entity, or violates a third party’s publicity, privacy or intellectual property rights.



Disclaimer- Tata Power will hold the right to use the submitted entries as per its discretion.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to showcase your talent and celebrate the splendour of Odisha. Get out there and capture the magic before it’s too late!