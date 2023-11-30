Odisha Development Forum submits memo to DGM and DRM to construct world-class station at Brahmapur

Brahmapur: Odisha Development Forum submitted a memorandum to East-Coast DGM Mr. Ashok Kumar Mishra and Khurda Road DRM Mr. HS Bajwa to construct a world-class station and washing complex at Brahmapur in the lines of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri Stations.

The memo demanded for the complete development of the 130 years old Brahmapur Railway station building, construction of railway terminal and washing complex for termination and departure of trains at SORALA near Brahmapur, construction of platform number 5-6, ensuring stoppages of all Trains, construction of lavatory complexes on all platforms and outside the station.

On this occasion, members of the Odisha Development Forum placed a strong demand for the immediate introduction of MEMU trains starting from Brahmapur to Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri and Visakhapatnam in the morning hours. Along with this, it was demanded to change the time of 18525 Brahmapur-Vishakhapatnam intercity to 6.30 am and to start the limited stoppage Berhampur-Cuttack express train in the morning time immediately.

To improve the connectivity in South Odisha, the Forum members requested to construct a railway terminal-washing complex at Sorala near Brahmapur urgently to extend express and weekly trains terminating at Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam to Brahmapur, to run the Delhi Rajdhani train from Bhubaneswar via Brahmapur, Rayagada (South Odisha) and to start Vande Bharat Exp. trains via Brahmapur and South Odisha.

During the discussion with the East-Coast DGM, the members of the Forum informed that there is strong need for the speedy implementation of the railway projects in South Odisha.

After seriously listening to the discussion, the East-Coast Deputy General Manager promised to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Khurda Road DRM Mr. SH Bajwa, assured to look into the demands of 18525 Change of timing of Brahmapur-Vishakhapatnam Intercity to 6.30 am, introduction of MEMU trains from Berhampur to Cuttack and Puri, extension of trains terminating at Bhubaneswar to Brahmapur etc.

On the occasion, Forum Secretary V. Someshwar Rao, Pritish Panigrahi, Praveen Patnaik, Manas Ranjan Patra, B Shankar Patra, Santosh Kumar Sahu, Binod Sabat and N. Nilamadhav Patra and other activists were present.