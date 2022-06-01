Large investment projects in Odisha make substantial progress

Bhubaneswar :Large investment projects monitored under Cabinet Committee Investment Project Monitoring Group (CCI PMG), Govt of India have made significant progress in #Odisha with proactive resolution of the filed level issues.

Out of total 165 big ticket projects being monitored through CCI PMG portal, 1032 projects are sailing smoothly because of the timely action of State administration. Chief Secretary said, “This joint exercise has been very helpful in expeditious implementation of projects”.