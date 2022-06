Bhubaneswar : The Regional Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar issues light to moderate rain or thunderstorm warning for ten districts in the next 24 hrs.

According to the forecast, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.