Lamp Lighting Ceremony of 10th batch of BSc (H) Nursing students of College of Nursing held at Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt.

New Delhi,29th January: The Lamp Lighting Ceremony of first year of the tenth batch of BSc (H) Nursing students of College of Nursing was held on 29 January 2024 at Ayurvigyan Auditorium, Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt. The ceremony witnessed 30 Nursing cadets don the uniform to begin their professional journey with devotion and dedication.

Commandant, Army Hospital (R&R) Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan, was the Chief guest and the Addl DGMNS Maj Gen Ignatius Delos Flora was the Guest of honour of the ceremony.

The ceremony started with lighting the lamp by Lt Gen Nilakantan and other dignitaries. The flame of wisdom was disseminated by Maj Gen Ignatius Delos Flora to Col Dechen Choedon who in turn passed it to the students. This symbolises the transfer of knowledge from teachers to 30 novice nursing students. Maj Gen Sheena PD, Principal Matron, AH (R&R) administered the Nurses pledge to the students who have committed themselves to the noble profession.

The Commandant, Army Hospital (R&R) awarded the meritorious students for the academic year 2022-2023. N/Cdt Muskan Sharma was awarded with Pushpnaranjan silver medal for standing first in Third year BSc (H) Nursing. N/Cdt Urmila and N/Cdt Kalpana Verma of First year received book prize and Merit certificate for securing the first and second rank in the preliminary examinations conducted by CoN, AH (R&R). He applauded the students and motivated them to uphold the professional standards and ethos, set by every Military Nursing Officer with their utmost commitment.