KVK-Khordha promotes livelihood options for economic benefit of Schedule Caste farmwomen

Bhubaneswar: Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Khordha, ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar imparted skill development Training programmes on “Paddy straw mushroom cultivation” and “Vermicompost production” to the Schedule Caste farmwomen at Guapur and Danapada village of Balipatna Block of Khordha District on 18 &19 July, 2022. Mr. A.K. Dash, Senior Scientist & Head (I/C), KVK, Khordha inaugurated the twin training programme and highlighted the importance of mushroom cultivation as an income generating activity for the backward farming community. He also advised the farmwomen to utilize the spent mushroom substrate for production of organic inputs for better crop production, improvement of soil health and income generation. Earlier, Dr. Harapriya Nayak, Subject Matter Specialist (Home Science) delivered the welcomed address to the gathering. She also focused that mushroom have the potential to provide improved and sustainable livelihood opportunity to the farmwomen due to the rising demand of mushroom as a nutritious and healthy food. The trainees were imparted knowledge on cultivation practices of paddy straw mushroom through practical demonstration. An exposure visit was organized for the trainees to the mushroom cultivation unit at Guapur village. Besides, KVK-Khordha has provided vermi beds for production of vermicompost to the Schedule Caste farmwomen at Danapada village under SCSP Programme. Method demonstration on preparation of organic manure using spent mushroom substrate as well as farm waste was conducted for the trainees at Danapada village. On this occasion vegetable seedlings were also distributed to the farmwomen for kitchen gardening. A total of 90 farmwomen belonging to Schedule Caste category from both the villages benefitted from the training programme.