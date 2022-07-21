‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ initiative under PM SVANidhi to build safety net for the beneficiaries’ families

New Delhi :Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has launched PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme on June 01, 2020 to facilitate collateral free working capital loan upto ₹10,000 of 1 year tenure to street vendors to restart their businesses, which were adversely impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The scheme provides incentives in the form of interest subsidy @ 7% per annum on regular repayment of loan and cash-back upto ₹100 per month on undertaking prescribed digital transactions. Further, on timely or early repayment, the vendors are eligible for enhanced working capital loan of ₹20,000 and ₹50,000 respectively during the next cycle.
Later on, ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ initiative, designed to build safety net for the beneficiaries’ families by linking them to existing 8 socio-economic welfare schemes of the Government of India was added to the Scheme. It was launched in 125 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the first phase on 4th January, 2021 and extended for 126 ULBs on 12th April, 2022.
The Scheme also facilitates on-boarding of beneficiary Street Food Vendors to e-commerce platforms to serve their customers online.
33.37 lakh loans amounting to ₹3,621 crores have been disbursed across the country till July 12, 2022. A statement showing State/UT-wise loan disbursements for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd loans is at Annexure – I to III respectively.
An amount of ₹54.42 crores and ₹12.94 crores has been paid as interest subsidy & cash back respectively till July 12, 2022. A statement showing State/UT-wise details is at Annexure-IV.
As on July 12, 2022, socio-economic profiling of 28.68 lakh beneficiaries and their family members has been completed and 25.80 lakh scheme sanctions have been facilitated. A statement showing State/UT-wise details is at Annexure-V.
9,198 Street Vendors have been on-boarded on the e-commerce platforms till July 12, 2022.
ANNEXURE-I
STATE/UT-WISE DETAILS OF NUMBER OF 1st LOAN APPLICATIONS RECEIVED, SANCTIONED, DISBURSED, AMOUNT DISBURSED AND LOANS REPAID UNDER PM SVANIDHI SCHEME
(AS ON 12.07.2022)
|State Name
|Number of Loans Disbursed
|Disbursed Amount in Rupees (In Lakhs)
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|474
|47.39
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,82,864
|18,214.25
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2,643
|264.16
|Assam
|56,850
|5,678.16
|Bihar
|47,809
|4,722.57
|Chandigarh
|3,575
|355.80
|Chhattisgarh
|47,281
|4,684.61
|Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|1,263
|125.89
|Delhi
|43,180
|4,290.63
|Goa
|1,232
|122.52
|Gujarat
|2,06,831
|20,597.61
|Haryana
|26,816
|2,660.20
|Himachal Pradesh
|3,371
|336.08
|Jammu & Kashmir
|14,161
|1,414.38
|Jharkhand
|29,175
|2,901.05
|Karnataka
|1,43,204
|14,275.00
|Kerala
|9,518
|946.34
|Ladakh
|264
|26.40
|Madhya Pradesh
|4,78,092
|47,597.88
|Maharashtra
|1,99,511
|19,830.94
|Manipur
|8,519
|851.16
|Meghalaya
|742
|74.20
|Mizoram
|485
|48.50
|Nagaland
|1,519
|151.90
|Odisha
|34,905
|3,454.30
|Puducherry
|1,251
|124.96
|Punjab
|39,745
|3,940.24
|Rajasthan
|67,001
|6,663.32
|Sikkim
|1
|0.10
|Tamil Nadu
|1,68,438
|16,652.69
|Telangana
|3,44,719
|34,121.35
|Tripura
|3,063
|305.72
|Uttar Pradesh
|8,35,033
|82,410.85
|Uttarakhand
|10,660
|1,061.31
|West Bengal
|13,550
|1,336.10
|Total
|30,27,745
|3,00,288.55
ANNEXURE-II
STATE/UT-WISE DETAILS OF NUMBER OF 2ND LOAN APPLICATIONS RECEIVED, SANCTIONED, DISBURSED, AMOUNT DISBURSED AND LOANS REPAID UNDER PM SVANIDHI SCHEME
(AS ON 12.07.2022)
|State Name
|Number of Loans Disbursed
|Disbursed Amount in Rupees (In Lakhs)
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|72
|14.40
|Andhra Pradesh
|20,045
|3,993.78
|Arunachal Pradesh
|399
|79.75
|Assam
|2,940
|587.02
|Bihar
|1,825
|363.96
|Chandigarh
|475
|94.95
|Chhattisgarh
|4,141
|826.29
|Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|44
|8.80
|Delhi
|1,524
|303.65
|Goa
|239
|47.70
|Gujarat
|24,567
|4,902.85
|Haryana
|3,214
|641.40
|Himachal Pradesh
|792
|157.95
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1,520
|302.98
|Jharkhand
|2,521
|503.40
|Karnataka
|21,703
|4,331.95
|Kerala
|2,330
|464.40
|Ladakh
|113
|22.60
|Madhya Pradesh
|62,801
|12,542.85
|Maharashtra
|20,568
|4,106.67
|Manipur
|257
|51.35
|Meghalaya
|57
|11.40
|Mizoram
|102
|20.40
|Nagaland
|214
|42.75
|Odisha
|3,151
|629.55
|Puducherry
|181
|36.15
|Punjab
|2,376
|473.31
|Rajasthan
|644
|127.30
|Sikkim
|–
|–
|Tamil Nadu
|11,291
|2,249.20
|Telangana
|63,543
|12,654.46
|Tripura
|237
|47.35
|Uttar Pradesh
|54,973
|10,948.28
|Uttarakhand
|965
|192.85
|West Bengal
|128
|25.50
|Total
|3,09,952
|61,807.19
ANNEXURE-III
STATE/UT-WISE DETAILS OF NUMBER OF 3RD LOAN APPLICATIONS RECEIVED, SANCTIONED, DISBURSED, AND AMOUNT DISBURSED UNDER PM SVANIDHI
(AS ON 12.07.2022)
|State Name
|Number of Loans Disbursed
|Disbursed Amount in Rupees (In Lakhs)
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|–
|–
|Andhra Pradesh
|–
|–
|Arunachal Pradesh
|–
|–
|Assam
|1
|0.50
|Bihar
|–
|–
|Chandigarh
|–
|–
|Chhattisgarh
|2
|1.00
|Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|–
|–
|Delhi
|–
|–
|Goa
|2
|1.00
|Gujarat
|5
|2.50
|Haryana
|–
|–
|Himachal Pradesh
|2
|1.00
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1
|0.50
|Jharkhand
|1
|0.50
|Karnataka
|15
|7.30
|Kerala
|3
|1.50
|Ladakh
|–
|–
|Madhya Pradesh
|26
|13.00
|Maharashtra
|3
|1.50
|Manipur
|–
|–
|Meghalaya
|–
|–
|Mizoram
|–
|–
|Nagaland
|–
|–
|Odisha
|1
|0.50
|Puducherry
|–
|–
|Punjab
|7
|3.50
|Rajasthan
|–
|–
|Sikkim
|–
|–
|Tamil Nadu
|1
|0.50
|Telangana
|9
|4.50
|Tripura
|–
|–
|Uttar Pradesh
|4
|1.70
|Uttarakhand
|2
|1.00
|West Bengal
|–
|–
|Total
|85
|42.00
ANNEXURE-IV
STATE/UT-WISE DETAILS OF CASH BACK AND INTEREST SUBSIDY PAID TO BENEFICIARIES UNDER PM SVANIDHI SCHEME
(AS ON 12.07.2022)
|State Name
|Cashback Paid
(In Lakhs)
|Interest Subsidy Paid
(In Lakhs)
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|0.08
|1.22
|Andhra Pradesh
|101.08
|290.81
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0.48
|5.53
|Assam
|7.94
|56.58
|Bihar
|13.65
|92.90
|Chandigarh
|2.79
|8.09
|Chhattisgarh
|18.89
|98.80
|Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|0.70
|3.15
|Delhi
|24.56
|69.21
|Goa
|0.35
|3.11
|Gujarat
|64.33
|298.49
|Haryana
|11.52
|51.11
|Himachal Pradesh
|1.09
|8.58
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1.85
|36.20
|Jharkhand
|12.89
|68.39
|Karnataka
|85.81
|329.50
|Kerala
|3.03
|25.60
|Ladakh
|0.03
|0.73
|Madhya Pradesh
|205.44
|878.34
|Maharashtra
|124.60
|461.49
|Manipur
|1.04
|16.00
|Meghalaya
|0.03
|0.84
|Mizoram
|0.04
|1.08
|Nagaland
|0.23
|3.41
|Odisha
|21.59
|85.36
|Puducherry
|0.57
|3.22
|Punjab
|8.96
|84.19
|Rajasthan
|42.32
|150.33
|Sikkim
|–
|0.00
|Tamil Nadu
|46.22
|338.76
|Telangana
|285.23
|794.45
|Tripura
|0.20
|5.85
|Uttar Pradesh
|200.75
|1,126.01
|Uttarakhand
|3.42
|24.98
|West Bengal
|2.69
|19.29
|Total
|1,294.40
|5,441.60
ANNEXURE-V
STATE/UT-WISE DETAILS OF STREET VENDORS & THEIR FAMILY MEMBERS PROFILED AND SCHEME SANCTIONS FACILITATED UNDER ‘SVANIDHI SE SAMRIDDHI’
(AS ON 12.07.2022)
|State Name
|No of Street Vendors and Family Members profiled
|No of Scheme sanctions facilitated
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|1,570
|646
|Andhra Pradesh
|2,47,641
|2,92,338
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1,362
|869
|Assam
|8,015
|5,956
|Bihar
|29,582
|31,906
|Chandigarh
|8,185
|948
|Chhattisgarh
|59,533
|49,240
|Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|1,871
|890
|Delhi
|2,038
|159
|Goa
|611
|534
|Gujarat
|97,765
|16,239
|Haryana
|19,295
|4,633
|Himachal Pradesh
|1,014
|415
|Jammu & Kashmir
|21,327
|747
|Jharkhand
|24,980
|31,108
|Karnataka
|62,459
|19,791
|Kerala
|4,652
|534
|Ladakh
|602
|137
|Madhya Pradesh
|3,30,399
|1,28,303
|Maharashtra
|1,36,986
|1,19,518
|Manipur
|1,467
|834
|Meghalaya
|784
|148
|Mizoram
|1,057
|1,040
|Nagaland
|2,168
|249
|Odisha
|47,960
|5,303
|Puducherry
|1,981
|2,346
|Punjab
|50,586
|16,903
|Rajasthan
|32,356
|8,685
|Sikkim
|0
|0
|Tamil Nadu
|33,405
|17,261
|Telangana
|4,53,830
|4,08,277
|Tripura
|993
|1,063
|Uttar Pradesh
|11,73,502
|14,12,082
|Uttarakhand
|8,801
|1,019
|West Bengal
|0
|0
|Total
|28,68,777
|25,80,121
This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.