‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ initiative under PM SVANidhi to build safety net for the beneficiaries’ families

New Delhi :Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has launched PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme on June 01, 2020 to facilitate collateral free working capital loan upto ₹10,000 of 1 year tenure to street vendors to restart their businesses, which were adversely impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scheme provides incentives in the form of interest subsidy @ 7% per annum on regular repayment of loan and cash-back upto ₹100 per month on undertaking prescribed digital transactions. Further, on timely or early repayment, the vendors are eligible for enhanced working capital loan of ₹20,000 and ₹50,000 respectively during the next cycle.

Later on, ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ initiative, designed to build safety net for the beneficiaries’ families by linking them to existing 8 socio-economic welfare schemes of the Government of India was added to the Scheme. It was launched in 125 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the first phase on 4th January, 2021 and extended for 126 ULBs on 12th April, 2022.

The Scheme also facilitates on-boarding of beneficiary Street Food Vendors to e-commerce platforms to serve their customers online.

33.37 lakh loans amounting to ₹3,621 crores have been disbursed across the country till July 12, 2022. A statement showing State/UT-wise loan disbursements for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd loans is at Annexure – I to III respectively.

An amount of ₹54.42 crores and ₹12.94 crores has been paid as interest subsidy & cash back respectively till July 12, 2022. A statement showing State/UT-wise details is at Annexure-IV.

As on July 12, 2022, socio-economic profiling of 28.68 lakh beneficiaries and their family members has been completed and 25.80 lakh scheme sanctions have been facilitated. A statement showing State/UT-wise details is at Annexure-V.

9,198 Street Vendors have been on-boarded on the e-commerce platforms till July 12, 2022.

ANNEXURE-I

STATE/UT-WISE DETAILS OF NUMBER OF 1st LOAN APPLICATIONS RECEIVED, SANCTIONED, DISBURSED, AMOUNT DISBURSED AND LOANS REPAID UNDER PM SVANIDHI SCHEME

(AS ON 12.07.2022)

State Name Number of Loans Disbursed Disbursed Amount in Rupees (In Lakhs) Andaman & Nicobar Islands 474 47.39 Andhra Pradesh 1,82,864 18,214.25 Arunachal Pradesh 2,643 264.16 Assam 56,850 5,678.16 Bihar 47,809 4,722.57 Chandigarh 3,575 355.80 Chhattisgarh 47,281 4,684.61 Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli 1,263 125.89 Delhi 43,180 4,290.63 Goa 1,232 122.52 Gujarat 2,06,831 20,597.61 Haryana 26,816 2,660.20 Himachal Pradesh 3,371 336.08 Jammu & Kashmir 14,161 1,414.38 Jharkhand 29,175 2,901.05 Karnataka 1,43,204 14,275.00 Kerala 9,518 946.34 Ladakh 264 26.40 Madhya Pradesh 4,78,092 47,597.88 Maharashtra 1,99,511 19,830.94 Manipur 8,519 851.16 Meghalaya 742 74.20 Mizoram 485 48.50 Nagaland 1,519 151.90 Odisha 34,905 3,454.30 Puducherry 1,251 124.96 Punjab 39,745 3,940.24 Rajasthan 67,001 6,663.32 Sikkim 1 0.10 Tamil Nadu 1,68,438 16,652.69 Telangana 3,44,719 34,121.35 Tripura 3,063 305.72 Uttar Pradesh 8,35,033 82,410.85 Uttarakhand 10,660 1,061.31 West Bengal 13,550 1,336.10 Total 30,27,745 3,00,288.55

ANNEXURE-II

STATE/UT-WISE DETAILS OF NUMBER OF 2ND LOAN APPLICATIONS RECEIVED, SANCTIONED, DISBURSED, AMOUNT DISBURSED AND LOANS REPAID UNDER PM SVANIDHI SCHEME

(AS ON 12.07.2022)

State Name Number of Loans Disbursed Disbursed Amount in Rupees (In Lakhs) Andaman & Nicobar Islands 72 14.40 Andhra Pradesh 20,045 3,993.78 Arunachal Pradesh 399 79.75 Assam 2,940 587.02 Bihar 1,825 363.96 Chandigarh 475 94.95 Chhattisgarh 4,141 826.29 Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli 44 8.80 Delhi 1,524 303.65 Goa 239 47.70 Gujarat 24,567 4,902.85 Haryana 3,214 641.40 Himachal Pradesh 792 157.95 Jammu & Kashmir 1,520 302.98 Jharkhand 2,521 503.40 Karnataka 21,703 4,331.95 Kerala 2,330 464.40 Ladakh 113 22.60 Madhya Pradesh 62,801 12,542.85 Maharashtra 20,568 4,106.67 Manipur 257 51.35 Meghalaya 57 11.40 Mizoram 102 20.40 Nagaland 214 42.75 Odisha 3,151 629.55 Puducherry 181 36.15 Punjab 2,376 473.31 Rajasthan 644 127.30 Sikkim – – Tamil Nadu 11,291 2,249.20 Telangana 63,543 12,654.46 Tripura 237 47.35 Uttar Pradesh 54,973 10,948.28 Uttarakhand 965 192.85 West Bengal 128 25.50 Total 3,09,952 61,807.19

ANNEXURE-III

STATE/UT-WISE DETAILS OF NUMBER OF 3RD LOAN APPLICATIONS RECEIVED, SANCTIONED, DISBURSED, AND AMOUNT DISBURSED UNDER PM SVANIDHI

(AS ON 12.07.2022)

State Name Number of Loans Disbursed Disbursed Amount in Rupees (In Lakhs) Andaman & Nicobar Islands – – Andhra Pradesh – – Arunachal Pradesh – – Assam 1 0.50 Bihar – – Chandigarh – – Chhattisgarh 2 1.00 Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli – – Delhi – – Goa 2 1.00 Gujarat 5 2.50 Haryana – – Himachal Pradesh 2 1.00 Jammu & Kashmir 1 0.50 Jharkhand 1 0.50 Karnataka 15 7.30 Kerala 3 1.50 Ladakh – – Madhya Pradesh 26 13.00 Maharashtra 3 1.50 Manipur – – Meghalaya – – Mizoram – – Nagaland – – Odisha 1 0.50 Puducherry – – Punjab 7 3.50 Rajasthan – – Sikkim – – Tamil Nadu 1 0.50 Telangana 9 4.50 Tripura – – Uttar Pradesh 4 1.70 Uttarakhand 2 1.00 West Bengal – – Total 85 42.00

ANNEXURE-IV

STATE/UT-WISE DETAILS OF CASH BACK AND INTEREST SUBSIDY PAID TO BENEFICIARIES UNDER PM SVANIDHI SCHEME

(AS ON 12.07.2022)

State Name Cashback Paid (In Lakhs) Interest Subsidy Paid (In Lakhs) Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.08 1.22 Andhra Pradesh 101.08 290.81 Arunachal Pradesh 0.48 5.53 Assam 7.94 56.58 Bihar 13.65 92.90 Chandigarh 2.79 8.09 Chhattisgarh 18.89 98.80 Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.70 3.15 Delhi 24.56 69.21 Goa 0.35 3.11 Gujarat 64.33 298.49 Haryana 11.52 51.11 Himachal Pradesh 1.09 8.58 Jammu & Kashmir 1.85 36.20 Jharkhand 12.89 68.39 Karnataka 85.81 329.50 Kerala 3.03 25.60 Ladakh 0.03 0.73 Madhya Pradesh 205.44 878.34 Maharashtra 124.60 461.49 Manipur 1.04 16.00 Meghalaya 0.03 0.84 Mizoram 0.04 1.08 Nagaland 0.23 3.41 Odisha 21.59 85.36 Puducherry 0.57 3.22 Punjab 8.96 84.19 Rajasthan 42.32 150.33 Sikkim – 0.00 Tamil Nadu 46.22 338.76 Telangana 285.23 794.45 Tripura 0.20 5.85 Uttar Pradesh 200.75 1,126.01 Uttarakhand 3.42 24.98 West Bengal 2.69 19.29 Total 1,294.40 5,441.60

ANNEXURE-V

STATE/UT-WISE DETAILS OF STREET VENDORS & THEIR FAMILY MEMBERS PROFILED AND SCHEME SANCTIONS FACILITATED UNDER ‘SVANIDHI SE SAMRIDDHI’

(AS ON 12.07.2022)

State Name No of Street Vendors and Family Members profiled No of Scheme sanctions facilitated Andaman & Nicobar Islands 1,570 646 Andhra Pradesh 2,47,641 2,92,338 Arunachal Pradesh 1,362 869 Assam 8,015 5,956 Bihar 29,582 31,906 Chandigarh 8,185 948 Chhattisgarh 59,533 49,240 Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli 1,871 890 Delhi 2,038 159 Goa 611 534 Gujarat 97,765 16,239 Haryana 19,295 4,633 Himachal Pradesh 1,014 415 Jammu & Kashmir 21,327 747 Jharkhand 24,980 31,108 Karnataka 62,459 19,791 Kerala 4,652 534 Ladakh 602 137 Madhya Pradesh 3,30,399 1,28,303 Maharashtra 1,36,986 1,19,518 Manipur 1,467 834 Meghalaya 784 148 Mizoram 1,057 1,040 Nagaland 2,168 249 Odisha 47,960 5,303 Puducherry 1,981 2,346 Punjab 50,586 16,903 Rajasthan 32,356 8,685 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 33,405 17,261 Telangana 4,53,830 4,08,277 Tripura 993 1,063 Uttar Pradesh 11,73,502 14,12,082 Uttarakhand 8,801 1,019 West Bengal 0 0 Total 28,68,777 25,80,121

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.