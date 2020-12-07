KTM Launches The All New MY21 KTM 125 Duke

New Delhi: KTM, The World’s No.1 & India’s fastest growing premium motorcycle brand, announced the launch of the all new MY21 KTM 125 DUKE, with the promise of delivering maximum riding fun that punches way above its displacement. Available now at KTM dealers across India, this all-new machine has received multiple enhancements for 2021 to keep the KTM 125 DUKE at the top of its game.

Instantly noticeable and impossible to ignore is the KTM 125 DUKE’s distinctive new styling – inspired by the performance powerhouse – KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R. The design is flanked by more aggressive, sharper bodywork with a seat unit that exposes more of the sportier geometry chassis. This streetfighter gets a new, bolt-on rear subframe, a larger steel tank and steeply rising lines that catapults its street creds sky-high.

The ergonomics of this lightweight streetfighter have also been altered, with a more authoritative riding position, backed up by revised rider and passenger seats. DUKE riders also benefit from a modified and larger fuel tank which creates better leg contact & feel, and the 13.5-liter capacity will take ambitious riders further than ever.

Boasting top level chassis and braking components, the completely new WP Suspension front and back further adds to the superior proposition of the new KTM 125 DUKE. For bikers who will be intending to use the KTM 125 DUKE in diverse ways across India, the updated suspension system will give riders of all types and ability, the comfort for commuting and confidence in the corners.

With a maximum output of 14.5 PS at 9,250rpm and a torque maximum of 12 Nm at 8,000rpm, the 125cc liquid cooled fuel injected engine combines an instantaneous power delivery with great refinement whilst also delivering a fantastic and lightning-quick response, from idle all the way to the rev limiter.

KTM 125 DUKE has always been favoured by young customers seeking an entry into the KTM franchise. Coming at Rs. 150,010/- Ex-Showroom Delhi, the price of the new KTM 125 DUKE is irresistible for its capability. The model will be available in 2 colors – Electronic Orange & Ceramic White.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “Spawned from the 1290 beast itself and packed full of Duke attitude, the KTM 125 DUKE exudes qualities never seen in this category before. The ultra-lightweight trellis frame and subframe provide razor-sharp control, and the new styling is an absolute head turner. The launch of KTM 125 DUKE in late 2018 had been a point of inflection for KTM’s stronghold amongst the young biking enthusiasts in India. Upgrading that model with this new all capable entry level KTM is another testimony of the brand’s commitment to bringing pure performance to its valued customers.”

True to its READY TO RACE philosophy, KTM has an unparalleled legacy in motorsports with over 300+ world championships spanning over 66 years since 1953. The MotoGP 2020 series will remain a poignant and memorable event for KTM where KTM has risen to dominate with 7 podium finishes and 2 wins.

Since its entry into India in 2012, KTM has grown its presence across 365 cities & 460 stores. KTM has built a strong customer base of over 2.7 lac biking enthusiasts in this short period of time in the premium sport motorcycle segment.

