Kotak Mahindra Group Acquires Vehicle Financing Portfolio of Volkswagen Finance

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Group (Kotak) and Volkswagen Finance Private Limited (VWFPL) today announced that Kotak has acquired the vehicle financing loan portfolio of VWFPL, the Indian captive financing arm of Volkswagen Group. Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited (Kotak Prime) will acquire the passenger cars and two-wheelers portfolio, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) will acquire the commercial vehicles portfolio of VWFPL.

With this acquisition, Kotak will gain access to over 30,000 high-quality customers with a total loan outstanding with VWFPL of around ₹1,340 crore. All these acquired loans are classified as “Standard Loans” as per the current Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. In addition to the “Standard Loans”, Kotak has also acquired the Non-Performing Assets portfolio of VWFPL.

D Kannan, Group President – Commercial Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Director of Kotak Mahindra Prime said, “The strategic intent behind this acquisition is to further strengthen Kotak’s vehicle financing loan portfolio and expand our market share. VWFPL has been operating in the country since 2009 and during this time has built a strong customer portfolio. The long-term growth prospects of the Indian vehicle market are very attractive and this acquisition reinforces Kotak’s standing as one of the leading vehicle financing players.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Volkswagen customers to the Kotak Group and assure them that they will experience a seamless transition and enhanced customer experience with access to a wide suite of product offerings, backed by exceptional service standards,” added Kannan.

Speaking on the development, Aashish Deshpande, MD and CEO of Volkswagen Finance Pvt. Ltd. said, “The sale of our retail portfolio aligns to our new strategic focus towards a refined digital strategy through our subsidiary, the digital platform KUWY. It is a step towards the evolution of the customer journey in the digital space by offering a simplified and agile solution to both our customers and dealerships, while aligning effectively to support the VW India 2.0 strategy.”

About Kotak Mahindra Group

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India’s leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group’s flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank – Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL).

Kotak Mahindra Group (Group) offers a wide range of financial services that encompass every sphere of life. From commercial banking, to stock broking, mutual funds, life and general insurance and investment banking, the Group caters to the diverse financial needs of individuals and the corporate sector. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group’s business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group’s growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked.

Kotak Mahindra Group has a global presence through its subsidiaries in UK, USA, Gulf Region, Singapore and Mauritius with offices in London, New York, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Mauritius respectively. As on 30th June, 2021, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,612 branches and 2,591 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).