Bank of Baroda festive season offering on Home loan and Car Loan

Hyderabad : Bank of Baroda, India’s premier public sector bank, announced retail loan offers ahead of the festive season.

The offer will be applicable for Home Loan and Car Loan product, Wherein the Bank is offering waiver of @0.25% in the existing applicable rates for Baroda Home Loans and Baroda Car Loans across the board. In addition Bank is also offering waiver of processing fee in Home loans. Now home loan rates start at 6.75% and Car loan rates start at 7.00% *.

With this competitive pricing and waiver of processing fees the prospective customers get an extra incentive to choose Bank of Baroda for their new home purchase and new car purchase , customer can also look forward to speed of processing and doorstep services and can apply on “bob World”/ mobile banking or banks website for instant sanction.

On the launch of these festive offers on Home loan and Car loan, Mr H.T.Solanki, GM- Mortgages & Other retail assets, Bank of Baroda said, ” With the introduction of these retail loan offers for this festive season, we intend to bring festive cheer among our existing loyal customers and also offer new to bank customers an attractive proposition for availing home loans and car loans who will be benefited from lower rates and waiver of processing fee on offer.