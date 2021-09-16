Central University of Odisha celebrates Hindi Diwas

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha celebrated Hindi Diwas at its campus, Sunabeda on 14.09.2021 in virtual mode. Prof. M. P. Pandey, Professor, Dept. of Hindi, North-Eastern Hill University, Meghalaya spoke on this occasion as the Chief Speaker. Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Vice-Chancellor I/c chaired the programme and conveyed his best wishes for a successful programme. Speaking on the occasion he said “India is a land of diversity of race, culture and languages but there is ‘unity in diversity’. The constituent Assembly of India recognized it as official languages and in course of time Hindi has become the ‘Lingua Franka’ or the ‘Link Language’ of India”. Dr. Ram Shankar, Controller of Examinations and Hindi Officer of the Varsity spoke on the significance of the day and read out the message of Sri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Education, Govt. of India.

Prof. Pandey, spoke on the simplicity of Hindi Language and its popularity all over India. Keeping in view the outlines as prescribed in the NEP 2020, he espoused conspicuously upon other Mother Tongues. He said “the language and its each regional variety (Dialect) of the Indian subcontinent should also be flourished along with Hindi and the primary education should also be facilitated among the children of the different States and Union Territories in the mother tongue”. He emphasized that Hindi language gains its strength among the speakers very fast. One cannot totally be done away with the influence of the Mother Tongue over the influence of the Second or third language he or she is rendering in his or her speech.

Dr. Asit Kumar Dash, the Registrar of the University advocated overall growth and the growing popularity of the language day by day all over the nation/ country and explained how successfully Hindi has been implemented in official communications of CUO.

Dr. Soumaya Ranjan Dash, Lecturer, Dept. of Hindi compeered the entire programme on this august day. Mr. Sanjeet Kumar Das, Head, Dept. of Hindi delivered the vote of thanks at the end. A good number of students of the Department of Hindi, scholars of other Departments, teaching and non-teaching staff of the university along with Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, PRO participated in the meeting.

Related