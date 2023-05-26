Kotak Mahindra Bank launches Kushalta Ka Nirman- a CSR project to skill development in Gujarat

Mumbai : Under Kotak Mahindra Bank’s (“KMBL” / “Bank”) Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, the Bank in association with Shroffs Foundation Trust (SFT) has launched Kushalta Ka Nirman – a CSR Project for skill development in Gujarat. The Bank’s CSR project, will be implemented by SFT with aim to improve livelihood and employability for the youths from tribal, rural and other marginalized communities in Gujarat and surrounding areas.

Through this CSR project, KMBL endeavours to address a skill gap in the construction industry. SFT will train youth in construction equipment to become Backhoe and Forklift operators, supporting their career advancement and creating better job opportunities.

Vinod Chauhan, Sr. Executive Vice President – Commercial Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, “It is our constant endeavour to be at the forefront of training and development of the workforce that not only offers additional skills to benefit the individual but also uplifts the overall infrastructure industry. With Shroffs Foundation Trust as our CSR associate, we think that our contribution to the workforce can result in the development of a sizable talent pool to support the sector in Gujarat.”

The Kushalta Ka Nirman project aims to train over 100 individuals in Backhoe and Forklift Operator. Using the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), the comprehensive training program will also include AV tools, Simulator, Classroom sessions and practical operations to equip individuals in future infrastructure related projects.