Kotak General Insurance collaborates with CARS24 to offer Motor Insurance for used cars

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited (Kotak General Insurance) has entered into a Corporate Agency agreement with CARS24 Financial Services Private Limited (CARS24 Financial Services), the financial arm of India’s leading e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles, CARS24. Through this association, CARS24, as a Corporate Agent of Kotak General Insurance, will extend Motor insurance services to its consumers that will fully insure their vehicles with Kotak General Insurance’s comprehensive motor insurance plans.

Suresh Agarwal, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd., said, “The used car space is evolving rapidly and our corporate agency association with Cars24 will offer customers a trustworthy and faster way to avail motor insurance with fully digital insurance process for a convenient and hassle-free experience.”

Ruchit Agarwal, Co-founder & CFO, CARS24 said, “Buying used car insurance is a complex process that currently lacks transparency – consumers are tasked with loads of paperwork and fine prints. Our association with Kotak General Insurance will maximise the value and satisfaction CARS24 buyers receive. As more sales move online, customers need a partner they can trust to deliver quality and that’s exactly what they’ll get with CARS24 and Kotak General Insurance.”

Customers can also avail cashless claims servicing at Kotak General Insurance’s extensive network of garages and the option of convenient claim settlement services.