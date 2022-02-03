Honda riders set the tone for final round of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 and IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup 2021

Chennai : Fully charged up for the final round of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 and IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup 2021, Honda Racing India riders arrive at the Madras Motor Race Track in Chennai.

Holding the baton for IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing team in PS165cc class of national championship are 3 riders Rajiv Sethu, Senthil Kumar and Mathana Kumar. Fighting fiercely for crucial championship points in the IDEMITSU Honda Talent Cup NSF250R and CBR150R are 21 next-gen riders from different parts the country. Further, the newly introduced Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race saw participation of 15 experienced riders.

Speaking on the final round, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Today’s qualifying and practice witnessed the enduring spirit of our young and experienced riders of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup as they gunned for top places on the grid. As we step in the last leg of championship, we are eager to compete in the last few races of the season. Keeping a steady eye on the Championship, we are looking forward to seeing our riders tame the track with their power packed performances.”

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup – CBR150R :

The last qualifying race of 2021 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R class today saw 12 young guns battling it out for top spots before the season concludes. With fastest lap time of 2:08.265, championship leader Prakash Kamat from Chennai will have the first position start in tomorrow’s race followed by Patna’s Vivek Gaurav. At the third spot will be Chennai boy Theopaul Leander who recorded the fastest lap time of 2:09.128.

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup – NSF250R :

In the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R class, 9 riders will be competing in the final round of 2021 season. Today’s practice saw Sarthak Chavan from Pune topping the chart with best lap of 1:52.378. Next on the list is Kavin Quintal from Chennai. His best lap of 1:52.454 was merely 0.076 seconds off Sarthak. With total 172 points so far, Kavin Quintal is currently leading the championship. Whereas, Sarthak Chavan and Mohsin P stand at second and third place respectively in the championship so far.

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup – Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race:

The race 1 of Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make race will see the trio of Chennai riders Kevin Kannan, G Balaji and Shankar Guru starting the race from front row. Giving his best shot in today’s qualifying, Kevin Kannan secured pole start with a best lap time of 2:11.712 followed by Chennai boy G Balaji at second and Shankar Guru at third.

MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship Pro-Stock 165cc:

The IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing team enters the final round of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship Pro-Stock 165cc class with total of 189 points. After the evening qualifier, Rajiv Sethu will start tomorrow’s race from fifth place. Meanwhile the duo of Senthil Kumar and S Mathana Kumar secured ninth and tenth place on grid for penultimate race of the season.