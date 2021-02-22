Bhubaneswar: KINGSTON LOGISTICS PARK is the First of its kind in Odisha. In this Park all type of storage solution is planned, such as Grade-A Warehouses, Cold Storage, Open Air Storage, Container Yards etc. All the Warehouses will be constructed on Built to Suit (BTS) basis. These different type of Storage facilities will be used by companies such as E-Commerce, FMCG, Cement, Petroleum, Electrical and Electronics, Textile Products, Engineering products, Agro, Pharmaceuticals, Steel, etc. The Park is designed with immense time and cost savings for space users and transporters in mind, plus convenience for every working within its premises, irrespective of junctions and job roles.

Kingston Logistics Park, the latest offering from the Kandoi Group is on a 56 Acre of land situated 10 KM from Cuttack and 40 KM from Bhubaneswar City. The key policy of this park is to improve the state’s logistics sector by lowering overall freight costs, reducing vehicular pollution and congestion, and cutting warehousing costs.

Facts & Figures :

Total Capacity : 15 lakhs Sqft. in 4 years time.

Now launched with : 1.25 lakhs Sqft. (used by E-Commerce Company)

Total Investment : 250 Crore in 4 years time.

Present Investment : 30 Crores

Total Employment : 2000+

Present Employment : 250+

Location : Choudwar, Cuttack

On this occasion Dr. Nitin Bhanudas Jawale, managing Director, IPICOl says “Odisha is an industry upcoming state. our industry has been phenomenal last couple of years what it is ? And we have diverse industrial growth. There are huge requirements of logistics in our state now because of diverse of growth and Kingston Logistics Park set up by the Kandoi Group, in Choudwar, Cuttack. Is going to be an important utility in this matter. The wide range of products that are handled by these logistics paths is going to be a great asset and definitely a great support for industries in and around this area and also in the entire state. We look forward to the successful operation of this logistic part and I wish to all the best.”

PROMOTER :

That Kandoi Transport Limited the flagship company of Kandoi Group was founded in 1976 and is one of the oldest and most credible brand of Odisha for transportation of Ores, Coal, Bauxite, Fertilizers, Metals etc. The Group has diversified into Coal and Bauxite Mining, Crushing of Minerals, Real Estate & Warehousing. The Group is headed by Sri Ganesh Prasad Kandoi (Chairman) & Mr. Navin Kumar Kandoi (Director)..

This Project has been Inaugurated by Chief Minister, Shri Naveen Patnaik on 17.02.2021. KTL Logistics & Services Ltd is the member of CII, Bhubaneswar since its InCorporation & registered under MSME