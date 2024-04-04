KIMS Doctors Cure 61-Year-Old of Prostate Cancer through Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery  

Bhubaneswar: In a major achievement by doctors at the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), a 61-year-old male patient has been completely cured of prostate cancer following sophisticated laparoscopic surgery. He is now able to control his urine and has preserved potency, demonstrating the surgeons’ skills and kindling hopes among patients to seek treatment in Odisha instead of traveling to metro cities.

The team of doctors, led by Dr. Sumanta Mishra, Associate Professor and HOD of Urology at KIMS, performed the advanced laparoscopic radical prostatectomy procedure on the patient, who was discharged after four days.

The patient had approached the KIMS Urology Department with symptoms indicative of prostate issues. Elevated levels of Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) in his tests raised concerns, leading to a TRUS-guided prostate biopsy and a PSMA PET scan. These advanced diagnostic tools confirmed the presence of localized prostate cancer, offering a clear path toward treatment.

This highly specialized laparoscopic radical prostatectomy procedure, which involved the complete removal of the prostate gland along with the cancer cells and reconnecting the urinary bladder to the urethra, allowed the patient to experience a swift recovery and minimal scarring thanks to the precision of laparoscopic surgery.

Laparoscopic radical prostatectomy requires advanced laparoscopy skills, a high level of surgical expertise, and cutting-edge equipment. Previously, the scarcity of such specialized services in Odisha compelled patients to travel to metropolitan areas for treatment. However, with the success of this case, KIMS has joined a select few hospitals in Odisha offering advanced prostate cancer treatment. The success was made possible because of the state-of-the-art equipment available at the KIMS cancer center, such as the PSMA PET scan, TRUS-guided biopsy, and a skilled team of urologists led by Dr. Mishra.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta has congratulated the doctors for the pioneering treatment, underlining KIMS focus on advanced care and treatment.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men and ranks sixth in cancer deaths. About 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Early diagnosis and proper treatment of prostate cancer can save a patient’s life. If not diagnosed properly, it can metastasize to bones and other organs, significantly decreasing a patient’s lifespan and also the quality of life.