KIMS-CRM Achieves Remarkable 60% Success Rate in IVF Procedures

Bhubaneswar : The Centre for Reproductive Medicine (CRM) at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has carved a distinct identity for itself with a 60 per cent success rate in IVF procedures as opposed to the global average of 45-50 per cent informed Dr Mousumi Acharya, Chief Consultant, CRM, KIMS. Speaking at the World IVF Day celebration, Dr Acharya said infertility is not a disease nor by choice, so the right treatment at the right time saves time’’.

The Centre was visited by numerous well-wishers on World IVF Day, proud mothers and their little ones to celebrate the occasion, even as Chief Consultant Dr Acharya exuded confidence in taking the success graph higher up. “We have always been the preferred destination because of the advanced and quality services offered by us and the affordability factor. We have remained committed to adhering to the highest ethical standards and have adopted transparency in the entire IVF process,” Dr Acharya said.

The Centre has treated over 10,000 patients in all aspects of infertility with the best results since its inception in 2017. It is also one of the registered centres with the State Appropriate Authority and has well-experienced doctors, embryologists, technicians, nursing and support staff to provide the best and most compassionate services to the couples who are visiting the centre with hope.

The centre is driven by the philosophy of the Founder of KIIT-KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta with a vision to cater to help the needy couples of Odisha and neighbouring states, who are facing infertility issues and always search for the right treatment at affordable cost.

The celebration was attended by senior administrative functionaries of KIMS like Principal Prof Ambika Prasad Mohanty, Vice-Principal Prof Subhransu Patro, Additional Medical Superintendent Prof Kabikant Samantray, Prof & HoD O&G Dr. Jyotshnamayee Panda, Senior Prof. O&G Dr. SK Rath and faculties from other departments and KINS.