15th NMC Teachers Meet in Odisha Organised by National Medicos organisation , Odisha Unit at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : To strengthen the health care delivery in rural India(Gramin Bharat) along with the urban India there is need of more medical colleges to produce new doctors said Dr Vijendra Kumar Professor Pediatric surger Member of UG Curriculum Board National Medical Commission. Dr Aruna Vanekar President UG Curriculum Board NMC highlighted the different changed in MBBS curriculum such as Criterias for MBBS attendance, maximum numbers and years of attempts to complete the MBBS course and Internship . She also said the provision of mandatory thesis submission before Postgraduate final examination has been removed and included as part of final practical examination. Dr BN Gangadhar Padmashree chairman of the National Medical Commission emphasised on role of Doctors as social reformers. Dr BN Gangadhar along with Dr Aruna Vanekar also interacted with Deans of all 17 medical colleges of the state clarified the queries pertaining to Family adoption programme, AETCOM module and competency based curriculum. Dr Viswambar Singh Professor ENT ,IMS BHU Varanasi National coedinator for NMS Teachers meet briefed about different health activitis of National Medicos Organisation throughout the year in Northeast states, Kashmir and other parts of the country. Dr Yogendar Mallik President Ethics and Regulation Board of NMC briefed about the different forum to address the Doctor’s grievances, and changes made in regulations to allow the foreign graduates to practice in India and uniformity in medical registration. Professor Manas Ranjan Sahoo Vice chancellor of Odisha University Health Sciences said the change in teaching learning pattern between previous and current generation students . He also said the NMC’s approach to reach the Deans medical teachers in medical colleges different states to brief about their ideas and taking feedback is a novel approach to bring the desired changes in medical curricula. Dr Sailesh Kumar President of AIIMS Bhubaneswar told for this joint effort by NMO and NMC the AIIMS Bhubaneswar and other institute of National importance can play a crucial role. Among others Dr N Deep Bag Director Incharge AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr P.R.Mahaptra Dean AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Gr Braja Kishore Dash Additional DMET also present in the meeting. Union Health Minister Shri JP Nadda in his message appreciated the NMC’s effort to hold such meeting and 14 such meetings already conducted in other states. A total of 175 medical teachers from all 17 medical colleges of the state including their Deans and from AIIMS bhubaneswar attended the meeting.