Bhubaneswar: Indian Universities Football Women Team to participate for the first time in Asian University Football Cup at Yanbian, China, all players from KISS representing KIIT University in the Team.

The Indian Universities Women’s Football Team is set to participate for the first time in the prestigious 2nd AUSF Football Cup organized by Asian University Sports Federation (AUSF) in collaboration with China Student Sports Federation (CSSF) and the People’s Government of Yanbian Korean Autonomous Perfecture, Jinin China from 19th – 24th September 2024 at Yanbian, China. In a historic moment, the entire team is comprised of players from the KISS, proudly representing KIIT University, these players are travelling abroad for the first time. The entire expense for the participation of the Indian Universities Football Team amounting 55 Lakhs is borne by KIIT University. This marks a significant milestone for Indian women’s football at the university level. The teams of Japan, Korea, China, Mongolia, Thailand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & India will be participating in the said championship.

The Team consists of 15 players & 2 officials, list placed below:

1. Jema Soy

2. Ankita Naik

3. Jyoshna Mundary

4. Salma Murmu

5. Rilan Ekka

6. Salge Soren

7. Mama Soren

8. Ashika Oram

9. Sitamani Baskey

10. Bharati Oram

11. Ranjita Naik

12. Malati Tudu

13. Barsarani Majhi

14. Sulendri Chalan

15. Arati Dalai

16. Reshma Begum (Coach)

17. Kandan Murmu (Team Official)

The team will be departing from Bhubaneswar to China tomorrow morning.

As the Nodal University, previously KIIT University had successfully conducted the selection trials and coaching camps for the Indian Archery Team in 2017; Indian Archery & Athletics Teams in 2019; Indian Archery, Athletics, Badminton & Volleyball Teams in 2023 and in the last 2-3 months for the Indian Universities Rugby & Chess Teams for participation in FISU World University Championships 2024 and Archery & Basketball Teams for participation in Asian University Championships 2024.

Dr. Baljit Singh Sekhon, Joint Secretary (YA & Sports), Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi expressed his happiness that the Indian Universities Football Women Team is participating for the first time in the Asian University Football Cup. He was elated to see all tribal players from KISS representing KIIT University for the 1st time in the Indian Universities Football (W) Team and conveyed his good wishes to Prof. Samanta for his efforts for the upliftment of Tribals through education & sports.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS always believes in giving international exposure to players and this is a very nice opportunity for these football players to showcase their skills at an international event. He thanked Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi for giving the students of KISS representing KIIT University an opportunity to represent the Indian Universities Football Women Team. He congratulated all the players and wished them good luck for their 1st international participation in the 2nd Asian University Football Cup at Yanbian, China.

Shri. Asirbad Behera, Secretary, Football Association of Odisha; Shri. Avijit Kumar Paul, Chairman, Player Development Committee AIFF, Executive Committee Member, Asian Football Council & Secretary, Odisha Olympic Association and Mr. Syed Sabir Pasha, Technical Director, All India Football Federation also conveyed their best wishes to the Indian Universities Football Women Team.

Association of Indian Universities (AIU) Team List Letter and Team Photograph with Prof. Samanta is attached for kind reference.