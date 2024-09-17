IIT Bhubaneswar organizes plantation drive as part of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign

Bhubaneswar : In continuation with the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Campaign’, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, organised a mass plantation drive in its premises on 17th September 2024. Around 100 members of the Institute participated in the drive with enthusiasm and vigour and planted about 200 saplings at different locations in IIT Bhubaneswar campus.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Singh, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Bhubaneswar led the plantation drive. Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar, Shri Bamadev Acharya, Registrar and Dr. Sivaiah Bathula, Coordinator-NSS also joined him and planted saplings. Faculty members and employees of the Institute participated in this programme.

Dr. Srikanta Patra, Professor-in-Charge-Horticulture and Mr. K.V. Reddy, Horticulturist coordinated and participated in the event.