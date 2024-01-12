KIMS Becomes First Hospital in Odisha to Conduct TMVR to Repair Heart Valve  

Bhubaneswar : In a pioneering feat in the field of cardiac care, Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Bhubaneswar, marked a significant milestone by successfully conducting the first Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) procedure in Odisha to repair damaged valve. The breakthrough procedure was performed on a 69-year-old patient.

The patient, who had traversed multiple hospitals outside the state seeking treatment for a damaged heart valve, found hope at KIMS. He arrived at the hospital with a complex medical history, having undergone surgery 17 years earlier in New Delhi to replace two damaged heart valves with tissue prosthetics.

Despite his high-risk profile, including uncontrolled diabetes and chronic kidney disease, the team of doctors at KIMS, led by Assistant Professor Dr. Anupam Jena from the Department of Cardiac Science, undertook the TMVR.

Dr. Jena and his team skilfully executed the procedure, precisely replacing the malfunctioning valve. The successful operation highlights the expertise of KIMS in cutting-edge medical interventions and addresses the pressing need for such specialized treatments within Odisha.

One of the key outcomes of this milestone achievement is the alleviation of the burden on patients requiring TMVR procedures, who previously had to seek treatment outside the state. By offering this ground-breaking intervention locally, KIMS has saved crucial time and significantly reduced the associated costs for patients in need.

The patient has made a swift recovery post-procedure and was discharged from the hospital within a short period.

KIMS’ successful execution of the TMVR procedure stands as a testament to the hospital’s commitment to pioneering medical advancements and delivering world-class healthcare services.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta has lauded the team of doctors for successfully conducting the TMVR procedure, underlying the hospital’s commitment to provide advanced treatment with care and compassion.