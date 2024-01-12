BhubaneswarSports

KIIT University wins 2nd match in the All India Inter University Inter Zone Volleyball (Women) Championship.  

By OdAdmin

 

The All India Inter University Inter Zone Volleyball (Women) Championship is being organized by KISS – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) from 09th – 13th January 2024 at Biju Patnaik Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, KIIT Campus 13.

 

On the 2nd day today KIIT University beat Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, Punjab by 3:2 sets.

 

Results:

1. University of Calicut (KER) beat Punjabi University, Patiala (PUN) by 3:1 sets

2. S.R.M IST (T.N) beat Gujarat Vidyapith (GUJ) by 3:0 sets

3. Shri. Khushal Das University (Raj) beat University of Burdwan (W.B) by 3:0 sets

4. Adamas University (W.B) beat GNDU, Amritsar (Pun) by 3:0 sets

5. Pt. RaviShankar Shukla University (C.G) beat LNIPE, Gwalior (M.P) by 3:0 sets

6. KIIT University (ODI) beat LPU, Phagwara (Pun) by 3:2 sets

7. Jeppiaar University (T.N) Vs Panjab University, Chandigarh (Pun) in progress.

8. M.G.University, Kottyam (KER) Vs Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University (Raj) in progress.

 

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championship.

 

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, President Volleyball Federation of India & Member of Parliament Kandhamal conveyed his best wishes to all the players who are participating & wished everyone all the best for their upcoming matches and future competitions.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.