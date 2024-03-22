KIIT University Student Abhishiktha Kaduluri Won the Silver Medal in Asmita Khelo India

Women’s Weightlifting National Ranking Tournament.

The Asmita Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting National Ranking Tournament 2023-24 is held at Rainbow International School, Nagrota Bagwan, Himachal Pradesh from 16th to 21st March 2024. Today in the Women 87 Kg Category, Abhishiktha won the Silver Medal by lifting a total of 165 Kg (Snatch – 74 Kg and Clean & Jerk – 91 Kg). Abhishiktha Kaduluri is a 3rd Year BA Sociology student of KIIT University on sports quota and representing Odisha in the Tournament. She thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his constant guidance & support.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated Abhishiktha for winning the Silver Medal and conveyed his best wishes for her upcoming tournaments.