KIIT Tennis (Men & Women) teams Storms into Finals of East Zone Inter University Tennis (Men & Women) Tournament.

New Delhi: The East Zone Inter University Tennis (Men & Women) Tournament under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi is being organized by Pt. Ravi Shukla University, Raipur from 22nd – 24th November 2023.

In the semi finals today KIIT University Men team defeated Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi by 2:0 games and KIIT University Women Team beat Centurion University, Odisha by 2:0 games to advance to the Finals. In the Finals tomorrow the Men Team will face Jadavpur University, Kolkata and the Women Team will face Pt. Ravi Shukla University, Raipur. The KIIT University Tennis Teams also qualified for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Tennis Tournament Men at Manipal University, Jaipur from 03rd – 06th January 2024 and Women at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal from 01st – 04th December 2023 and also qualified for the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023-24.

The players of the men team are Kabir Hans, Atharva Sharma, Anshuman Singh, Pratyush Mohanty, Ashish Kumar Parida & women team are Rutuparna Choudhury, Abhilasha Bista, Riya Mardaraj & Akritee and Md. Anamul Haque as Coach. All the players thanked Prof. Samanta for providing them constant support and all facilities.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT University Tennis Teams for qualifying to the finals of the East Zone Inter University Tennis Tournament and also conveyed his best wishes to the players for the Finals tomorrow.