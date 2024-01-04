KIIT Tennis Men Team qualifies for Semi Finals of the All India Inter University Inter Zone Tennis Men Tournament

Bhubaneswar: The All India Inter University Inter Zone Tennis Men Tournament under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi is organized by Manipal University, Jaipur from 03rd to 06th January 2024. On the second day today, in the Quarter Final Match KIIT University Men Team defeated Andhra University by 3:1 games. The KIIT Men Team under the leadership of Kabir Hans who won both his singles and doubles matches played exceptional tennis to win the match for KIIT. The other players of the team are Atharva Sharma, Anshuman Singh, Ashish Kumar Parida and Md. Anamul Haque as Coach. They will be playing the Semi Finals tomorrow against the winner of Jamia Millia Islamia University & Shivaji University. The KIIT Team has already qualified for the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023-24. All the players thanked Prof. Samanta for providing them constant support and all facilities.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT University Tennis Men Team on qualifying for the Semi Finals and wished them good luck for their upcoming matches.

KIIT Men Team & Kabir Action Photos are attached for reference.