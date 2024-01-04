Odisha: Two-day Bargarh National Handloom Summit 2024 kicks off

Bargarh: Bargarh, the heartland of handloom in Odisha, is on the spotlight for hosting a spectacular 2-Day National Handloom Summit. The two-day event, hosted by the Bargarh District Administration with support from the Ministry of Textiles, Government of Odisha, and the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC), promises to be a landmark initiative celebrating the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship rooted in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was studded with the presence of dignitaries, including Smt. Rita Sahu, Hon’ble Minister State Incharge of Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, Govt. Of Odisha; Shri Asit Tripathy Chairman, WODC; Shri Arabinda Ku. Padhee, Principal Secretary, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, Govt. Of Odisha; Shri Shovan Krishna Sahu (IRS), Spl. Secretary, Directorate of Textiles & Handlooms, Govt. Of Odisha; Shri Debesh Acharya, MLA, Bargarh; Shri Snehangini Chhuria MLA, Attabira, Shri Suresh Chandra Dalai, IAS Revenue Divisional Commisioner, ND, Smbalpur; Smt. Monisha Banerjee (IAS), Collector and District Magistrate, Bargarh and Shri Aditya Goyal (IAS), PD, DRDA, Bargarh.

Monisha Banerjee (IAS), Collector and District Magistrate, Bargarh, extended a warm welcome to the esteemed guests at the inaugural ceremony of the Handloom Summit.

Expressing his delight, Asit Tripathy saidl, “I thank the weavers present here for participating in huge number in this summit. This Handloom summit is going to take Bargarh as well as Odisha’s rich culture of handloom to National level, giving Odisha national recognition. With this Handloom Summit we also aim at impacting the lives of 60,000 weavers of the region under various schemes by our Honble CM.

Arabinda Ku. Padhee (IAS), emphasized, “Culture is our identity,” encompassing not only traditional customs but also Odissi dance, handloom, language, and rituals. “We are actively engaged in supporting handloom artists with the collaboration of the state government, aiming to bestow a distinctive identity upon handloom art beyond our borders. In our efforts, we are facilitating financial assistance to handloom artists through government-backed loans, and we are extending support to 10 targeted farmers through the Balia Yojana. Recognizing the importance of skill development, we are implementing the Bayan Jyoti Yojana, a comprehensive skill training scheme, to provide employment opportunities for weavers.”

Rita Sahu, Hon’ble Minister and State Incharge of the Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, Government of Odisha, expressed, “This event, organized with the support of the state government and collaboration with dedicated handloom workers, serves as an inspiration to artisans, fostering their growth. This program binds us together, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose.”

The summit was based on the impactful 4E model: Engage, Educate, Enable, and Empower. The summit featured the prestigious Handloom Heroes and Handloom Leadership Awards, acknowledging the outstanding contributions of weavers and traders to the handloom industry.

The National Handloom Summit attracted over 50 exhibitors from 20 states across East, North-East, West, Central, South, and North India, showcasing the diversity and creativity of the handloom sector. More than 1000 handloom stakeholders from various corners of the country actively participated in the summit, creating a vibrant atmosphere of collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Among the esteemed brands hosted by the Handloom summit, are the iconic Sudarshan Silk from Karnataka and House of Raisons from Delhi. The summit also features trailblazing brands such as SUTA, Desi, Nirguna, FabIndia, Go Coop, and others, representing various clusters spanning the geographical breadth of East, West, North, South, and Central India.

A special spotlight was cast on Bargarh’s globally renowned ‘Bandha Kala’ (tie and dye) work, known for its intricate patterns and vibrant hues. This unique technique, passed down through generations, has earned Bargarh a distinct place on the global handloom map.

The summit served not only as a platform for display but also as a marketplace for opportunities. Numerous interactions took place, transcending geographical boundaries and resulting in the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to drive the growth of the handloom industry.

Engaging panel discussions, featuring participants from academia and industry, explored the nuances of ‘bandha kala’ and other handloom techniques. This exchange of ideas is expected to catalyze innovation and sustainable practices in the industry.

Padma Shri awardee artisans from Odisha and various parts of India were honored during the summit, recognizing their invaluable contributions to preserving and propelling India’s handloom legacy.

Evenings at the summit reverberated with the fusion of handloom, music, dance, and poetry, offering a sensory journey through the cultural tapestry of Odisha and India. National celebrities from the film, music, and literature industries attended the event, adding to the narrative of preserving and promoting India’s handloom heritage.

The ramp walk showcased the seamless integration of handloom into contemporary fashion. Fashion icons, students, and top designers presented a spectacle that merged tradition with modernity. Bollywood actress Dia Mirza graced the ramp as the showstopper for the runway.

The Bargarh National Handloom Summit aspires to be a stepping stone towards a future where the handloom sector flourishes, artisans thrive, and the world recognizes Odisha as a leader in sustainable handloom practices.