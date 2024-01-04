Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India closes Calendar Year 2023 with 43,84,559 unit sales

Gurugram, 04 January, 2024: Ending the year on a positive note, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today announced its sales number for the month of December 2023.

The company’s total sales for December’23 stood at 3,17,123 units. This includes domestic sales of 2,86,101 units and 31,022 units exports. The domestic sales for the month registered 23% YOY growth while the exports grew at 82% over the same period of last year.

Noteworthy, the company sold 43,84,559 units from January to December 2023 (CY’2023).

HMSI’s key highlights of Calendar Year 2023:

New Offerings & Special Editions in Red Wing Business

New Offerings: HMSI launched the revolutionary Activa H-Smart along HMSI’s most affordable and fuel-efficient commuter motorcycle – Shine 100. The company also introduced the all-new SP160 and new sporty, advanced & convenient Dio 125.

Special Editions: HMSI introduced an exciting range of special editions including the Activa Limited Edition , SP125 Sports Edition and Repsol Editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 .

OBD-2 compliant upgrades: To further delight its customers, HMSI launched the OBD-2 compliant models of 2023 Dio , Unicorn , Shine 125, Livo, CD110 Dream Deluxe, SP125, Activa 125, Hornet 2.0 and CB200X.

Honda’s Premium Motorcycle Business “BigWing”

New Offerings: Augmenting its position in the premium mid-size 350cc motorcycle segment, HMSI launched the all-new retro classic CB350 . The company also launched the all-new internationally acclaimed adventure tourer XL750 Transalp & its flagship premium motorcycle, the Gold Wing Tour.

Special Editions: HMSI launched new avatars of H’ness CB350 & CB350RS in Legacy Edition and New Hue Edition respectively.

OBD -2 compliant upgrades: HMSI further expanded its BigWing product line-up and launched the OBD2-compliant CB300F and CB300R.

Premium Business Network Expansion: HMSI further elevated the #GoRidin spirit with the inauguration of BigWing in 2023 to 25 cities including Kolkata , Bengaluru , Surat , Noida , Visakhapatnam , Jamshedpur among many others for the sales and service of its premium motorcycle range with the total number of touch points now over 130.

Business & brand milestones

Management Change: HMSI announced the appointment of Mr. Tsutsumu Otani as the new President, CEO & Managing Director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Business Milestones: India’s No. 1 selling scooter brand ‘Activa’ recorded another historical milestone by achieving 3 crore customers’ mark in 22 years. Additionally, Honda’s Brand ‘Shine’ in the 125cc motorcycle segment crossed over 30 Lac customers in Western India. The company also announced its remarkable feat of crossing 15 million customer mark in Western India and 30 Lac customer mark in the state of Kerala .

Extended Warranty: HMSI created a new benchmark in the Indian two-wheeler industry with the announcement of its ‘Extended Warranty Plus (EW Plus)’ program which offers 3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty on all scooter and motorcycle models up to the 250cc segment. The company also introduced the revolutionary ‘Extended Warranty’ & ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ programs for its BigWing customers.

HMSI Zonal Office: Strengthening its penetration in the state of Maharashtra & Uttar Pradesh , HMSI inaugurated its new Zonal offices in Nagpur (Maharashtra) & Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), respectively.

Road Safety

To make Indian roads safer for all, HMSI organized road safety awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and government organizations for both kids & adults. The initiative was spread to more than 90 cities including Jaipur , Bhopal , Ghaziabad , Nashik , Bengaluru, etc . With this, HMSI has now educated over 5.7 million Indians on the importance of road safety.

HMSI also organized two Road Safety Conventions with school principals and teachers at the Honda Samajik Vikas Kendra in Naurangpur as a part of their ongoing project – Mindset Development for our Future Generation .

Corporate Social Responsibility

Recognitions: Honda India Foundation (HIF) was awarded with the prestigious “BHAMASHAH AWARD’’ by the Government of Rajasthan for remarkable contribution in education sector.

Project Pragati: Honda India Foundation (HIF) commenced its flagship program Project Pragati (One Step towards Growth) in Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Udaipur (Rajasthan) and Pune (Maharashtra). HIF also completed first batch of General Duty Assistant (GDA) training under this flagship program in Agra (Uttar Pradesh).

Industrial Visit for Students: HMSI conducted industrial visit for young students at its Global Resource Factory in Manesar (Haryana). Under this initiative, the company organised presentations & practical guided tour of the company’s manufacturing facility along with engaging sessions by HMSI’s experts in the areas of Health, Road Safety & Motorsports.

Easing The Problem of Water Scarcity: Committed to positively impact the lives of people, Honda India Foundation donated 30 water tankers with a capacity of 5000 liters each to 30 villages of Uklana in the state of Haryana .

World Environment Day: HMSI conducted a week-long National Environment Campaign to celebrate the World Environment Day .

Motorsports

Honda India Talent Cup: Displaying exceptional racing prowess, Kavin Quintal clinched the first position in the final race and won the 2023 IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup NSF250R with 175 points in the season. Johann Emmanuel and Mohsin P secured second and third position, respectively.

Asia Road Racing Championship: Making a significant mark on international soil, IDEMITSU Honda Racing India’s Kavin Quintal clinched Top 10 finish in the 2023 Asia Road Racing Championship finale. The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team earned a total of 33 points in the 2023 season.

MotoGP: Repsol Honda Team rider Joan Mir clinched the 5th position, while his teammate Marc Marquez demonstrated the prowess of the Honda RC213V at the BharatGP. Additionally, Honda Racing Corporation announced the signing of Luca Marini for the 2024 and 2025 MotoGP World Championship seasons.