KIIT Student Miss. Kriti Tiwari in Indian U-18 Women’s Volleyball Team for 15th Asian Women’s U-18 Volleyball Championship 2024

Bhubaneswar: The 15th Asian Women’s U-18 Volleyball Championship under the auspices of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) will be held at Nakhon Pathom, Thiland from 16th – 23rd June, 2024. KIIT Student Miss. Kriti Tiwari was selected to represent Indian U-18 Women’s Team for 15th Asian Women’s U-18 Volleyball Championship which will be held at Nakhon Pathom, Thiland from 16th – 23rd June, 2024. Earlier Kirti participated in the Indian coaching camp which was held at Sports Authority of India, Southern Center, Bengaluru on 28th May to 12th June 2024. Kriti is currently pursuing 1st Year BA Sociology on Sports quota at KIIT University and she thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his constant support in her Volleyball Journey. Kriti has taken the major role for KIIT Women Volleyball Team for creating History as the 1st University from Odisha which won the Bronze Medal in the All India Inter University Volleyball (W) Championship 2023-24 which was held at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President of Odisha Volleyball Association and Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated & best wishes to Kriti for her selection in the Indian Team.