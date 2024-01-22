KIIT Hockey Women Team qualifies for All India Inter University Inter Zone Hockey (Women) Championship.  

The East Zone Inter
QUARTER FINAL MATCHES RESULT:
Ø KIIT University beat Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi by 3:2 goals.
Ø Ranchi University beat Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya, Durg by 5:0 goals.
Ø Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur beat Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi by 5:0 goals.
Ø Sambalpur University beat Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur by 8:0 goals.
All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championship.
Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, President Volleyball