KIIT Hockey Women Team qualifies for All India Inter University Inter Zone Hockey (Women) Championship.  

The East Zone Inter University Hockey (Women) Championship 2023-24 is being organized by KIIT – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) from 21st – 24th January 2024. On the second day today, KIIT University, Sambalpur University, Ranchi University & Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University won their respective quarter final matches to emerge as the top 4 teams of the Championship and also qualified for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Hockey (Women) Championship to be organized by Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune from 28th January to 03rd February, 2024.

QUARTER FINAL MATCHES RESULT:

Ø KIIT University beat Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi by 3:2 goals.

Ø Ranchi University beat Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya, Durg by 5:0 goals.

Ø Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur beat Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi by 5:0 goals.

Ø Sambalpur University beat Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur by 8:0 goals.

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, President Volleyball Federation of India & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT Team on qualifying for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Hockey (Women) Championship and conveyed his best wishes to all the players & wished them good luck for their future competitions.