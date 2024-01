Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), today, 22nd January 2024 warmly welcomed India’s first Airbus A350-900 Air India on its inaugural flight from BLR to BOM at 8:50 hrs. Scheduled every day except Tuesdays, the aircraft features the airline’s new livery and cutting-edge technology. It is set to be deployed on domestic routes, aiming to enhance the travel experience for passengers at CSMIA.