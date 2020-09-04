Kia Motors India rolls out the first Sonet from its Anantapur Plant

New Delhi: Kia Motors India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation, today rolled out the first customer car of the bold and dynamic Kia Sonet, manufactured at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Kia Sonet is the company’s latest ‘Made-in-India’ product which will be sold in various global markets similar to the segment-leading mid-SUV, the Kia Seltos. The company further announced that the commencement of mass production of the Sonet in India has been initiated after testing the vehicle for over 100,000 kilometers in different climatic conditions and some of the most challenging terrains in India. After the massive success of the World Premiere held last month, Kia Motors is preparing to launch the Sonet in India on September 18, 2020. With this roll-out, Kia is looking at building India as the export hub for the Sonet to cater to the demand of over 70 markets globally.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO at Kia Motors India said, “Today is a momentous day for Kia Motors India, as we officially roll-out the first Kia Sonet customer car. It is a matter of great pride that we have been able to stay true to our promise of ‘The Power to Surprise’ and bring in Sonet in time, despite the unprecedent challenges the world is facing today. Kia Sonet is the symbol of promise and commitment of Kia to the Indian market and a testament to the passion and dedication of the employees at our state-of-the-art Anantapur plant who have worked relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted development of the new Sonet.”

Manufactured exclusively at Kia’s state-of-the-art production facility at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, the most anticipated car of the year, Kia Sonet marks the brand’s entry in the growing and competitive compact SUV segment. The company hosted its world premiere on August 7, 2020, which created a huge impact amongst the audience with its bold and dynamic design, high-quality interiors, 30+ segment-best features, a wide choice of powertrains and 57 UVO Connect features including voice assist.

Kia Sonet is a result of collaboration between the Indian and global Kia teams imbibing Indian elements in design with global standards of quality and performance. A perfect combination of innovation and stylish looks, the new Kia Sonet presents a dynamic stance in a confident and compact body with essential elements best suited for Indian driving conditions. The Sonet is equipped with all the latest futuristic features tailor-made for Indians keeping all the unmet needs and demands in mind.

Currently the bookings of Kia Sonet is open and interested customers can book the vehicle at any one of the company’s 265 customer touchpoints across 160 cities or can even e-book the car online by logging onto www.kia.com/in. The car has already gathered the record-breaking bookings of 6523 units on the first day of booking opening.

