New Delhi: Kendrapara Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty, who resigned from BJD recently, joins the BJP. Anubhav Mohanty lauds Prime Minister #NarendraModi as a statesman . He is the second sitting BJD MP after Bhartruhari Mahtab to quit the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD ahead of the 2024 general elections and joined BJP .