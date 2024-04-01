Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Completes One Year of Celebrating the Best of India and the World  

~ With extraordinary milestones to its name, the Cultural Centre has emerged as a key change-maker in India’s art and culture landscape ~

MUMBAI : Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), which opened its doors on March 31st, 2023, has completed a year of spectacular firsts. In an inspiring journey filled with landmark moments, the first-of-its-kind multidisciplinary art & culture destination welcomed over one million visitors, hosted more than 700 shows across 5 world-class venues, spotlighted over 670 incredible artists, and showcased four landmark visual art exhibits! To celebrate the continual love and support of its diverse community of patrons, the Cultural Centre has conceived an exclusive anniversary programming featuring specially curated live performances and a unique visual art exhibit.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder & Chairperson Mrs. Nita Ambani said, “It is with a deep sense of pride, joy, and gratitude that we celebrate the first anniversary of our Cultural Centre. In the past year at NMACC, over a million audiences have witnessed blockbuster Indian theatricals, breathtaking global performances, stunning artworks, and traditional handicrafts from all over India. We are grateful for the love and support of our audience, and the trust and enthusiasm of our artists. It’s been an extraordinary year of firsts, showcasing the best of India and the world. And our journey has only just begun!”

Mirroring its larger ethos, the Cultural Centre’s blockbuster opening (in 2023) was guided by Founder & Chairperson Mrs. Nita Ambani’s vision of showcasing the best of India and the world. Over three unforgettable days, art and culture enthusiasts gathered for the first glimpse of the Cultural Centre’s now-extensive legacy of India-inspired presentations, with India’s largest ever theatrical production, ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’; ‘India in Fashion’, a one-of-a-kind costume art exhibit; and ‘Sangam/Confluence’, a unique visual art show that inaugurated the Art House.

Since then, the Cultural Centre has delighted audiences with a host of iconic international acts & exhibits, even initiating the much-anticipated debuts of Broadway and West End in the country. In keeping with Mrs. Nita Ambani’s promise of preserving and promoting India’s cultural legacy for future generations, ‘SWADESH by Reliance Foundation’, the Centre’s unique art and craft exposition, has spotlighted close to 30 diverse art forms from across India.

A year and many milestones later, The Grand Theatre – the Cultural Centre’s 2000-seater performing arts marvel – has brought together the finest Indian talent for an array of exclusive anniversary programming. The milieu of artists comprises of the incredible Amit Trivedi, who will start off the celebrations on March 30th; ace vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty, who will be paying a tribute to the legendary divas of Indian Classical music on March 31st, musical icons Ajay-Atul, who will perform their beloved hits on April 6th, and singer Aditya Gadhvi of ‘Khalasi’ fame, who will showcase the best of Gujarati folk music on April 7th. The Studio Theatre and The Cube too, have a host of intimate experiences lined up, with a captivating mix of shows across eclectic genres such as Classical, Sufi, and Indie music, contemporary dance, and theatre. Not limiting the celebratory atmosphere to ticketed events, live music acts and performances are expected to take over every corner of the Centre.

Coinciding with the anniversary, The Art House has opened the doors to ‘Liminal Gaps’ (March 31st – June 9th), an outstanding exhibition of immersive and interactive installations from the most compelling contemporary Indian artists today. In the show, Ayesha Singh, Raqs Media Collective, Asim Waqif and Afrah Shaqif present some of the large-scale projects of their careers. Curated by Mafalda Millies Kahane and Roya Sachs with executive production by Elizabeth Edelman Sachs of TRIADIC, it is the Centre’s first exhibition to exclusively showcase the works of Indian artists.

Beyond anniversary celebrations, the future of NMACC’s programming brims with endless possibilities. Summer at the Centre starts with The Royal Shakespeare Company’s ‘Matilda the Musical’, to be showcased for the very first time in India at The Grand Theatre (opening on May 16th). In yet another instance of exploring new horizons, Bharatanatyam exponent Padma Shri Shobana and her troupe of dancers are set to perform their spectacular choreography ‘Celebrating the Supreme by Shobana and Ensemble’ in Mumbai for the first time, bringing to the audience a grand fusion of traditional and contemporary elements in the art form.

With a rich repository of firsts to draw from, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is set to continue its incredible journey – changing how people engage with art and culture.