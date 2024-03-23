KEI Industries Ltd. becomes Principal & Sustainability Partner with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the upcoming T20 cricket festival

As an exclusive partner, players, and official members of Team RCB to sport the KEI logo on the back of their official match jersey

Chennai : KEI Industries Ltd., one of the India’s leading wires and cables manufacturer today announced its strategic association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as Principal Partner for the upcoming T20 season and also the Sustainability Partner for the same. The association will help KEI Industries strengthen its growing brand and business presence nationally. The cricketing season is set to begin from 22nd March 2024 at M.A Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.

Aligned to the association, the players and official members of Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise will be sporting the KEI logo on the back of their official match jersey. The logo will also be prominently visible during the on-ground matches of the franchise. The brand will have the right to use player images and team logo for internal use and promotional purposes. The association will also be amplified across, print, outdoor, television, digital and social media platforms which will run through the entire duration of the tournament.

Team RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) is proud to announce its forthcoming match in which the team will don green jerseys as a symbol of our commitment to supporting sustainability initiatives. This conscious decision aims to raise awareness about environmental protection and the importance of fostering greenery. By leveraging our platform and influence, we seek to inspire fans, partners, and the wider community to join us in championing this noble cause.

KEI, a renowned leader in innovative solutions, has unveiled its next generation living eco-friendly solutions designed to promote sustainability. These cutting-edge advancements signify a significant stride towards building a greener and more sustainable future.

Speaking on the association, Mr Anil Gupta, Chairman -Cum- Managing Director, KEI Industries Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which is one of the most popular and strongest cricketing brands. KEI is one of the leading wires & cables player serving customers across 60 counties globally and we see a great synergy between both the brands. The players of international stature and their consistent bold performance gives a synergy with the product features of brand KEI. India is a cricket frenzy nation and with this partnership, we aim to leverage the upcoming cricketing festival to build and strengthen our brand awareness and connect with our target audience across the globe.”

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, “We are pleased to continue our partnership with a well-established robust company like KEI Wires & cables. Moreover, KEI is known for their sustainability related initiatives and RCB does 1 green match every season to promote sustainability. This partnership will offer the brand a pathway to the massive engaged RCB fan base, and we are confident that we can transmit huge value to KEI Wires & Cables.”

Speaking on the association, Mr. Manoj Kakkar, Executive Director (Sales & Marketing), KEI Industries Ltd. said, “KEI has been actively involved in promoting regional sports, cricket, and their association with the T20 league goes back to 2016. This partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru will help brand KEI to instantly connect with the millions of viewers watching the event across India and abroad. The brand has also planned a series of fan engagement activities and meet & greet sessions for key channel partners with players during the tournament and in multiple cities.”

Sharing his thoughts on the association, Mr Akshit Diviaj Gupta, Director, KEI Industries Ltd. said, “I am delighted to announce our partnership with Royal Challenges Bengaluru. We are committed towards encouraging and elevating the realm of sports in India. The lovability and fan following of RCB will help to increase KEI brand recognition across the nation. This engagement will further strengthen our relationship with the customers, and we are positive about exploring more opportunities to expand our business.”

During the occasion, Mr. Govind Sharma, Marcom Head (CMO) of KEI Industries, emphasized the growing consumer inclination towards sustainable solutions. He stated that consumers increasingly prioritize eco-friendly products when given the option. “At KEI Industries, we are deeply committed to environmental stewardship and strive to leave a positive impact on the world. Our latest range of eco-friendly products underscores our dedication to sustainability and the creation of a better future for generations to come.” Mr. Sharma also highlighted that the association of KEI Industries with RCB serves as a strategic pathway for us to achieve these sustainability goals.