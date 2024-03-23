HRX by Hrithik Roshan Unveils the Second Edition of its Signature Half Marathon on March 31



Mumbai : HRX, India’s pioneering homegrown fitness brand co-owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated second edition of the HRX Half-Marathon. Set to take place on Sunday, 31st March, at Mindspace, Malad, Mumbai, this event aims to build on the success of its inaugural run last year. HRX has collaborated with InOrbit Mall as the holding area to give the runners a larger-than-life experience. HRX has also tied up with Cyruns as their execution partner for the event.

The HRX Half-Marathon is a testament to the brand’s commitment to promoting social inclusion and fostering community through running. With over 3000 participants expected to grace the streets of Mumbai, HRX continues to encourage individuals from diverse backgrounds to join the running movement.

Supported by an esteemed network of partners, including CULT.FIT, Curefoods, Nutty Gritties, and InOrbit Mall amongst others. HRX guarantees a top-notch experience for all participants. The collaboration with these partners ensures that HRX launches its second Marathon with unparalleled grandeur, offering runners an exceptional and memorable event.

Having established itself as a wellness eco-system over the past decade, HRX by Hrithik Roshan remains India’s most beloved and No. 1 homegrown fitness brand. Renowned for transforming sports performance into an approachable, affordable, and functional endeavour, HRX is dedicated to ensuring a safe, healthy, and entertaining experience for all marathon attendees.

Participants in the HRX Half-Marathon’s second edition will receive a Special Edition HRX Marathon Jersey, Participation Medal, HRX Juices, Power Bars, Vouchers from CULT, Nutritious fuels for the Marathon, HRX Perfumes, Timing Certificates, as well as indulging in healthy refreshments, breakfast, and an exclusive Goodie bag—with various gifts.

In the spirit of recognizing excellence, HRX is proud to extend prize money of up to INR 3,20,000++ to the top finishers across the various categories of the event. Along with gifts worth Rs. 4,00,000/- This gesture reflects HRX’s commitment to acknowledging and rewarding participants who strive to be the best version of themselves.

With an expectation of a massive turnout, HRX anticipates a diverse community of runners covering distances of 5K, 10K, and 21K, catering to various age groups above 10 years.

Ajay Singh, Business and Marketing Head at HRX, added, “As India’s biggest homegrown fitness brand, it’s our responsibility to continue enabling people to become fitter. Hence, as we celebrate 10 years of HRX, we are proud to announce the second edition of our Half Marathon in Mumbai. We started with a running community of 10 Runners about seven years back and to come this far with our 2nd edition of our flagship running event, is truly a fulfilling experience. This event symbolizes our dedication to the running community, and we encourage individuals of all ages to join us in this celebration of endurance. We are excited to collaborate with our partners and sponsors to create a festival of health and wellness.”

