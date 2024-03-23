Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemns the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. “We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow…India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief,” tweets PM Narendra Modi.

Five gunmen dressed in camouflage opened fire with automatic weapons at people at a concert in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, killing at least 60 people and injuring 145 more in an attack claimed by Islamic State militants.